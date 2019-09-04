If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you know that it’s hard to balance drool-worthy desserts with your sweat-inducing efforts at the gym. You love slimmed-down red velvet cupcakes and decadent low-calorie brownies, but sometimes, the simplest treats are the most delicious. That’s why we are obsessing over these skinny chocolate-stuffed raspberries. Sweet and tart raspberries combine with creamy chocolate to create a heavenly flavor burst you will just love. These sweet treats are both mommy- and kid-approved!
Pro tip: Make these easy treats ahead of time and chill until ready to serve. Switch it up with flavored chips, like butterscotch or white chocolate.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: Skinny Chocolate-Stuffed Raspberries
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 8-9 morsels
Ingredients
- 1 pint fresh raspberries
- 35 dark chocolate chips
Instructions
- Place 1 chocolate chip pointed side down inside of each raspberry.
- Chill leftovers.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (8-9 morsels)
Calories: 28
Calories from fat: 8
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 0mg
Carbohydrates: 4g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar 4g
Protein: 0g
SmartPoints: 1
3.1