Recipe: Skinny Chocolate-Stuffed Raspberries

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you know that it’s hard to balance drool-worthy desserts with your […]

By

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you know that it’s hard to balance drool-worthy desserts with your sweat-inducing efforts at the gym. You love slimmed-down red velvet cupcakes and decadent low-calorie brownies, but sometimes, the simplest treats are the most delicious. That’s why we are obsessing over these skinny chocolate-stuffed raspberries. Sweet and tart raspberries combine with creamy chocolate to create a heavenly flavor burst you will just love. These sweet treats are both mommy- and kid-approved!

Pro tip: Make these easy treats ahead of time and chill until ready to serve. Switch it up with flavored chips, like butterscotch or white chocolate.

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 8-9 morsels

Ingredients

  • 1 pint fresh raspberries
  • 35 dark chocolate chips

Instructions

  1. Place 1 chocolate chip pointed side down inside of each raspberry.
  2. Chill leftovers.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (8-9 morsels)
Calories: 28
Calories from fat: 8
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 0mg
Carbohydrates: 4g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar 4g
Protein: 0g
SmartPoints: 1

