If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you know that it’s hard to balance drool-worthy desserts with your sweat-inducing efforts at the gym. You love slimmed-down red velvet cupcakes and decadent low-calorie brownies, but sometimes, the simplest treats are the most delicious. That’s why we are obsessing over these skinny chocolate-stuffed raspberries. Sweet and tart raspberries combine with creamy chocolate to create a heavenly flavor burst you will just love. These sweet treats are both mommy- and kid-approved!

Pro tip: Make these easy treats ahead of time and chill until ready to serve. Switch it up with flavored chips, like butterscotch or white chocolate.

Recipe: Skinny Chocolate-Stuffed Raspberries

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 8-9 morsels

Ingredients

1 pint fresh raspberries

35 dark chocolate chips

Instructions

Place 1 chocolate chip pointed side down inside of each raspberry. Chill leftovers.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (8-9 morsels)

Calories: 28

Calories from fat: 8

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 0mg

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar 4g

Protein: 0g

SmartPoints: 1

