Pearl couscous, otherwise known and Israeli couscous, is larger than Moroccan style but smaller than the Lebanese couscous, is about the size of a peppercorn. It has a slightly chewy texture and is otherwise rather bland on it’s own. The veggies and the pistachio crumbles really adds a savory flavor to the dish. This flavorful dish pairs well with spiced chicken kabobs or fish and tastes delish served warm or chilled. Serve this as a side dish for 179 calories for ½ cup, or double serving to one cup and serve as a main dish for 378 calories!

Recipe: Skinny Chickpea & Vegetable Pearl Couscous

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

3 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large zucchini, diced

3 scallions, sliced

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1¼ cups water

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 cup whole wheat pearl couscous

1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained + rinsed

1 large tomato, diced

3 Tbsp unsalted pistachios, chopped

Instructions

Heat 2 tsp of olive oil in medium size sauce pan over medium heat. Add zucchini and sauté until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in scallions and peas and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl and cover with foil or plastic wrap to keep warm. Combine the remaining tsp of olive oil with water, lemon, cumin, salt and pepper in the same sauce pan; bring to boil. Stir in couscous, cover, and turn heat to low. Let simmer for 8-10 minutes, stir occasionally. Add chickpeas and zucchini mixture; let stand for 2 minutes. Sprinkle with pistachios and serve!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup)

Calories: 179

Calories from fat: 22

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 239mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar 4g

Protein: 7g

WWP+: 4

