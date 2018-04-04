Casseroles are a mom’s best friend: one heaping portion provides so many tastes, textures and nutrients that you don’t even need to worry about side dishes. This skinny chicken and veggie casserole uses chicken and cheese to help your kids get used to veggies. If you would rather not roast the vegetables in the oven, you can cook them in a large skillet on the stovetop, probably needing to work in two batches. Not a fan of the veggies in this recipe? No problem — just sub your favorite veggies.

Looking for more healthy living ideas, workouts and recipes? Check us out on Pinterest!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Skinny Chicken Veggie Casserole

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 dried bay leaves

1 medium zucchini, halved and sliced

1 medium yellow squash, halved and sliced

1 small onion, sliced

2 cups broccoli florets (1 small head)

1 (8-ounce) package baby bella mushrooms, sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

6-ounces whole-wheat egg noodles, uncooked

1 (10.5-ounce) can Campbell’s® Healthy Request® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup

1 cup skim milk

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

1 cup reduced-at mozzarella shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a medium stock pot, bring the chicken broth to a simmer. Add the bay leaves and chicken and simmer covered for 15 minutes, flipping over at the halfway mark. The internal temperature should read 165ºF. Discard the bay leaves and reserve the chicken on a plate until cool enough to touch, then shred and set aside. While the chicken is cooking, line a baking sheet with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Toss the vegetables together with the olive oil, garlic, ½ teaspoon salt and black pepper. Roast in the oven for 25 minutes, or until they begin to brown and get soft, turning at the halfway point. Cook the egg noodles in a large pot of salted water, according to package directions for al dente. Drain and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the chicken soup, milk, onion powder, and garlic powder. To this, add the roasted vegetables, shredded chicken, cooked noodles, and the remaining salt. Stir well to combine. Transfer the chicken and vegetable mixture to the prepared baking dish and top with the mozzarella cheese. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1½ cups)

Calories: 256

Calories from fat: 65

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 40mg

Sodium: 832mg

Carbohydrates: 30g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar 6g

Protein: 23g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 7