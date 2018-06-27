This Skinny Buffalo Ranch Dressing uses a yogurt base to keep things on the skinny side, and hot sauce to spice things up a bit! Your entire family will love this skinny, spicy dressing. Try it on our Buffalo Shrimp Dinner Salad, as shown in the photos below.

Recipe: Skinny Buffalo Ranch Dressing

Prep time: Less than 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 tablespoon

Ingredients

½ cup ranch yogurt dressing

2 tablespoons hot sauce

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the ingredients.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 tablespoon)

Calories: 45

Calories from fat: 60

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: .5g

Cholesterol: 5mg

Sodium: 343mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 1g

Smart Points: 2

