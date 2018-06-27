Recipe: Skinny Buffalo Ranch Dressing

Lifestyle

This Skinny Buffalo Ranch Dressing uses a yogurt base to keep things on the skinny side, and hot […]

This Skinny Buffalo Ranch Dressing uses a yogurt base to keep things on the skinny side, and hot sauce to spice things up a bit! Your entire family will love this skinny, spicy dressing. Try it on our Buffalo Shrimp Dinner Salad, as shown in the photos below.

Buffalo Shrimp Dinner Salad

Prep time: Less than 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 tablespoon

Ingredients

  • ½ cup ranch yogurt dressing

  • 2 tablespoons hot sauce

Instructions

  1. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the ingredients.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 tablespoon)
Calories: 45
Calories from fat: 60
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: .5g
Cholesterol: 5mg
Sodium: 343mg
Carbohydrates: 3g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 1g
Smart Points: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

