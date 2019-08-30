For many people, the traditional beef and broccoli stir-fry is a favorite restaurant dish, but it’s loaded with unnecessary fat and calories. We’ve added some simple skinny swaps to this flavorful dish, and it is still just as tasty! This dish has all the flavor without any of the extra salt in so many stir-fry dinners, packing bold flavor in every bite! If there are leftovers, allow the beef to marinate in the ginger-orange sauce overnight and pack it for lunch the next day. Your office buddies will want to trade you! For more ways to make your meals healthier (and tastier) than takeout, try our Skinny Shrimp Stir-Fry, Skinny Chicken Fried Rice and Skinny Sweet and Sour Chicken.

Recipe: Skinny Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

¾ pound pre-cut stir fry beef strips (such as sirloin, tri-tip, ribeye)

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

2 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce

½ cup light orange juice

2 tablespoons peanut or canola oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

pinch of red pepper flakes (add more for more heat)

2 cups broccoli florets

1 red bell pepper, sliced thin

½ cup snow peas, deveined

¼ cup water chestnuts

Instructions

Season the beef with salt and pepper, to taste. Place the seasoned beef and cornstarch in a resealable gallon-sized bag and shake it to coat each piece. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the ginger, soy sauce, and orange juice and set it next to the wok or skillet. Over high heat, heat a wok or large nonstick skillet with tall sides. When hot, add the oil and swirl it around to coat the surface. The oil will look like it is rippling. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes to the wok, and stir them around until fragrant, about 30 seconds, and take them out, reserving them on a plate. Add the coated beef to the skillet, stirring it around for 1-2 minutes. With the beef still in the skillet, add the broccoli, bell pepper, snow peas, and water chestnuts and stir them around until tender-crisp, about 2-4 minutes. Add the set-aside sauce and cooked garlic and red pepper flakes, and cook until the sauce is slightly thickened and coating the beef and vegetables, about for 1 minute. Remove from the heat, and serve with optional rice as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup):

Calories: 125

Calories from fat: 65

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 64mg

Sodium: 272mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 2g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 4

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.