Recipe: Skinny Barbeque Sauce

There’s nothing that says family cookouts better than a great barbecue, and every great barbecue starts with a delicious sauce. You can easily make this in advance and store in the refrigerator or freezer or even double the recipe to have extra on hand. If you’ve never made your own barbecue sauce, we highly recommend trying it for the great taste, high quality, and low calories and sugar compared to supermarket brands.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Yields: 12 servings

Serving size: 1/4 cup

Ingredients

2 cups ketchup

1 cup water

1 tsp char broil and grill seasoning

½ cup apple cider vinegar

5 Tbsp light brown sugar

½ Tbsp ground black pepper

½ Tbsp onion powder

½ Tbsp ground mustard

1 tsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, combine all ingredients. Bring mixture to a boil, and then reduce heat to simmer. Cook uncovered, stirring frequently, for 10-15 minutes or until desired thickness. Serve immediately or store sauce in refrigerator or freeze for later use.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/4 cup):

Calories: 64

Fat: 0g

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 0g

Sugars: 16g

Sodium: 512mg

WWP+: 2

