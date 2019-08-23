These incredible little pieces of pork will have people thinking you cooked all day, but you can have this dinner wrapped up in a half-hour! Our recipe for Skinny Baked BBQ Pork Chops will leave you feeling satisfied and your home smelling fantastic… not to mention how beautiful these are to serve! We found that using your favorite BBQ sauce with onions and garlic as a glaze is a simple way to make some seriously impressive looking, and tasting, pork chops! Looking for something fresh to put on the side? Try our Skinny Cole Slaw!

Recipe: Skinny Baked BBQ Pork Chops

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 pork chop

Ingredients

4 — 4 oz pork chops, trimmed of fat (approx. 12oz)

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp freshly ground pepper

3 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

⅓ cup reduced-sugar orange juice

½ cup reduced-sugar BBQ sauce

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400ºF degrees. Season pork chops lightly with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tsp of oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the pork chops to pan. Cook until they are lightly brown (1 to 2 minutes per side). Transfer to a plate (or anywhere but your frying pan). Add the remaining 1 tsp oil to the pan (same one the pork was in – toss it right in, don’t clean the pan). Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until softened (3 to 4 minutes). Add orange juice and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated (about 1 minute). Stir in barbecue sauce. Return the pork chops to the pan, turning several times to coat with the sauce. I just used a fork and rubbed the pork chop around, flipped, and repeat. If you have an oven proof pan – just leave all of the chops in that to bake with the extra sauce. I do not own one of those gems, so I transferred my chops to a baking dish and poured the extra sauce on top. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the pork chops are not pink in the middle.

Nutrition Information

Per serving: (1 pork chop)

Calories: 344

Fat: 19g

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 1g

Protein: 33g

Sugars: 8g

Sodium: 338mg

