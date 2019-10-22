For a protein-packed and filling breakfast, you must try our Savory Spinach and Ricotta Crepes! The light crepe encompasses a warm spinach and ricotta mixture and is topped with a creamy Parmesan sauce sure to entice your taste buds. At only 150 calories and 8 grams of fat per serving, you and the kids are going to want these crepes every morning!

Recipe: Savory Spinach and Ricotta Crepes

Prep time: 10 minutes + 1 hour refrigeration time

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1 crepe

Ingredients

2 eggs

½ cup water

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup white whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 (10-ounce) package frozen spinach

1 cup lowfat ricotta cheese

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon white whole wheat flour

¾ cup skim milk

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Instructions

Place all of the crepe batter ingredients together in a blender and blend on high for 10-12 seconds. Push down the sides if needed, and blend again for 1-2 seconds. Refrigerate the batter for 1 hour to 24 hours maximum. When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 350°F and prepare the spinach according to package directions. In a medium mixing bowl, fold the spinach, ricotta cheese, garlic powder, salt and black pepper together. To make the crepes: Heat a small (8-inch) nonstick skillet over medium heat. Lightly butter the skillet. Scoop the batter using a ¼ cup measuring cup. Turn the pan until the batter coats the entire surface. Allow the batter to set and for the edges to slightly dry up and curl. Gently loosen the edges with the tip of a rubber spatula, then flip the crepe and cook for 10 seconds on the opposite side. Slide the crepes out onto a work surface like a baking sheet. Fill each crepe evenly with the spinach mixture in the center (about 2 heaping tablespoons each). Fold the two edges inward on themselves. Line a 9×13-inch baking dish with the folded crepes. To make the sauce: Heat a small saucepan over medium-low heat and melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and stir for 30 seconds. Slowly whisk in the milk and stir for 1-2 minutes, until thickened. Stir in the cheese and nutmeg, until the cheese is melted and smooth. Pour the sauce evenly over the crepes and bake for 10-15 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 crepe)

Calories: 150

Calories from fat: 67

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 55mg

Sodium: 202mg

Carbohydrates: 13g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 7g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 5

