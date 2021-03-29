This Roasted Veggie Buddha Bowl recipe will give you anything but! Piled high with roasted vegetables and quinoa, you’ll see where the mounded dish gets its name — it resembles a big, round Buddha belly. For a healthy, nutrient-packed meal, this will be your new favorite recipe. The chickpeas and quinoa with vinaigrette makes for a full and savory base, while the roasted veggies provide light and crunchy texture. These bowls are larger than life, so be prepared to save any and all leftovers for tomorrow! Keep on eating this healthy dish and you’ll notice a slimmer belly in no time.

Pro tips:

If roasted veggies aren’t your thing, feel free to assemble your Buddha bowls with raw or cooked vegetables (or a mixture of both!).

You’ll notice that the nutrition panel shows a higher fat content than most of our recipes. But no worries! The fat in the recipe is due to healthy fats. For example, olive oil is a monounsaturated fatty acid (full of good-for-you fats). And while olive oil is high in calories, feel good knowing you’re consuming very low-calorie ingredients by bumping up your veggie count!

Fun fact: Buddha bowls are sometimes referred to as “hippie bowls,” due to that fact that they’re hearty vegetarian dishes full of lots of veggies and grains. Peace, love, Buddha bowls, right?

Recipe: Roasted Veggie Buddha Bowl

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 Buddha bowl

Ingredients

1 small head cauliflower, cored and cut into bite-sized pieces (about 4 cups)

2 broccoli crowns, cut into bite-sized pieces (about 2 cups)

½ red onion, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 cups kale, torn into bite-sized pieces

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

½ cup shredded green cabbage, or a small handful (green, Napa, or red)

Spiced Chickpeas: (makes 1½ cups)

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and patted dry

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

Quinoa Bowl Base with Vinaigrette: (makes 3 cups)

1 cup quinoa, dry (any color)

2 cups water

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

pinch of salt

pinch of black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicon baking mat. In a large mixing bowl, toss the cauliflower, broccoli, and red onion together with the oil. Spread them on the baking sheet, in a single layer (use 2 baking sheets if it is too crowded). Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Roast for 20 minutes, then remove from the oven. Add the kale to the large mixing bowl that the other vegetables were mixed in, to soak up the residual oil left in the bowl. You may need to add an additional drizzle to lightly coat the kale. Spread the kale on top of the partially roasted vegetables, and season the kale with an additional pinch of salt and pepper, and roast for 5 minutes. While the vegetables are roasting, prepare the chickpeas by heating a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and adding the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil. Add the chickpeas, cumin, garlic powder, and chili powder to the skillet and stir the chickpeas for 6-8 minutes, or until fragrant and golden brown. Then set aside. Prepare the quinoa by bringing 2 cups of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the quinoa, and bring back up to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, cover and cook for 13-15 minutes. Remove quinoa from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes; uncover and fluff with a fork. To make the quinoa vinaigrette: Whisk together the red wine vinegar and oil in a small mixing bowl, or pour them into a container with a tight fitting lid (like a mason jar) and shake until combined. Stir the vinaigrette into the cooked quinoa, and season with salt and pepper, to taste. To assemble, evenly divide between 4 large bowls: ¾ cup quinoa, ¼ of the roasted vegetables, ¼ of the raw green cabbage and about ⅓ cup chickpeas.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 Buddha bowl)

Calories: 448

Calories from fat: 151

Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 190mg

Carbohydrates: 61g

Fiber: 14g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 16g

SmartPoints: 11

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.