For a healthy meal that your family won’t even realize is healthy, this Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Alfredo Bake is the perfect recipe. At only 341 calories per generous serving, you get cheesy Alfredo pasta with tons of vitamins and nutrients from the peppers and spinach. This simple recipe will become an instant hit with your family, and you’ll feel great knowing it’s healthy and full of protein (28 grams per serving, to be exact).

Recipe: Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Alfredo Bake

Prep time: 20 minute

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1¼ cups

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (or 3 cups cooked shredded chicken)

1 batch Skinny Mom Lightened Up Alfredo Sauce

1 (13.25-ounce) box whole wheat grain penne noodles, dry

1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers

3 cups baby spinach

1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella shredded cheese

!Lightened Up Alfredo Sauce:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon finely minced shallot

1 tablespoon white whole wheat flour

1 cup skim milk

2 ounces ⅓-less fat cream cheese

¾ cup shredded parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 9×13-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold them, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat. When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165℉. Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it’s cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside. Meanwhile, prepare the Lightened Up Alfredo Sauce recipe: In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and cook the shallots and garlic until the shallots are soft and the garlic is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for about 30 seconds, until the butter, shallots, and garlic become a thick paste. Whisk in the milk and continue whisking for about 2 minutes, until the milk begins to thicken. Stir in the cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, and salt and stir until the cheeses melt, for about 2 minutes. While the sauce is cooking, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta according to package directions for al dente. When the pasta is cooked, drain it and add back to the pot it was cooked in. Pour the Alfredo sauce over it, and add in the shredded chicken, roasted red peppers, spinach, and ¼ cup of the cheese. Using tongs, toss all of the ingredients together. Transfer the contents to the prepared baking dish and top with the remaining ¾ cup of mozzarella cheese. Bake uncovered for 20-25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and begins to brown.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1¼ cups)

Calories: 341

Calories from fat: 98

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 60mg

Sodium: 573mg

Carbohydrates: 38g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 28g

WWP+: 10

SmartPoints: 10

