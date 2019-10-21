Lifestyle

Recipe: Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad

This nutritious dish packs a flavorful punch! Plus, it’s made with quinoa, so it gives you the […]

By

This nutritious dish packs a flavorful punch! Plus, it’s made with quinoa, so it gives you the protein you need to stay full all evening!

Recipe: Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes + 1 hour of cool time
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

  • 1¼ cup quinoa, dry and rinsed
  • 2½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (15.25-ounce) can low-sodium whole kernel corn, drained and rinsed
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 6 green onions, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely diced
  • ⅓ cup lime juice
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

  1. In a medium saucepan, combine the quinoa and chicken broth. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook until the seeds are translucent and have “spiraled out,” 12 to 15 minutes. Uncover, fluff with a fork, and set aside to cool for 5 minutes.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the black beans, corn, bell pepper, green onions, cilantro and jalapeño. Add the cooled quinoa and stir to mix all the ingredients well.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, olive oil, vinegar, cumin, salt and pepper.
  4. Pour the dressing over the quinoa mixture and stir to evenly combine. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 cup):
Calories: 248
Fat: 8g
Carbohydrates: 38g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 8g
SmartPoints: 7

3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts