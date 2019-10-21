This nutritious dish packs a flavorful punch! Plus, it’s made with quinoa, so it gives you the protein you need to stay full all evening!

Recipe: Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes + 1 hour of cool time

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1¼ cup quinoa, dry and rinsed

2½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15.25-ounce) can low-sodium whole kernel corn, drained and rinsed

1 red bell pepper, diced

6 green onions, thinly sliced

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely diced

⅓ cup lime juice

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, combine the quinoa and chicken broth. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook until the seeds are translucent and have “spiraled out,” 12 to 15 minutes. Uncover, fluff with a fork, and set aside to cool for 5 minutes. In a large bowl, combine the black beans, corn, bell pepper, green onions, cilantro and jalapeño. Add the cooled quinoa and stir to mix all the ingredients well. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, olive oil, vinegar, cumin, salt and pepper. Pour the dressing over the quinoa mixture and stir to evenly combine. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup):

Calories: 248

Fat: 8g

Carbohydrates: 38g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 8g

SmartPoints: 7

3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.