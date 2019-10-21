This nutritious dish packs a flavorful punch! Plus, it’s made with quinoa, so it gives you the protein you need to stay full all evening!
Recipe: Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad
Prep time: 10 minutes + 1 hour of cool time
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1¼ cup quinoa, dry and rinsed
- 2½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15.25-ounce) can low-sodium whole kernel corn, drained and rinsed
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 6 green onions, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely diced
- ⅓ cup lime juice
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, combine the quinoa and chicken broth. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook until the seeds are translucent and have “spiraled out,” 12 to 15 minutes. Uncover, fluff with a fork, and set aside to cool for 5 minutes.
- In a large bowl, combine the black beans, corn, bell pepper, green onions, cilantro and jalapeño. Add the cooled quinoa and stir to mix all the ingredients well.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, olive oil, vinegar, cumin, salt and pepper.
- Pour the dressing over the quinoa mixture and stir to evenly combine. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 cup):
Calories: 248
Fat: 8g
Carbohydrates: 38g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 8g
SmartPoints: 7
