For a delicious breakfast you can make in 10 minutes, these overnight oats are the way to go! Just layer the ingredients together the night before and let them chill in the refrigerator overnight. At 204 calories, 9 grams of protein and only 3 grams of fat, your day will be off to a strong start. What’s better than that? Pumpkin, of course! Luckily this recipe has got you covered in all of the above.

Pro tips:

This recipe makes enough for 2 servings in one jar. When you’re finished eating, just pop the lid back on and finish it the next morning, or for a late afternoon snack.

Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 hour overnight chill time

Yield: 2 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

¼ cup 100% pumpkin purée

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon allspice

½ teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon sugar-free maple syrup

½ cup rolled oats (not instant)

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt

2 reduced-fat graham crackers, crushed

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl stir together the pumpkin purée, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, vanilla, and syrup. Layer a mason jar (or a favorite glass that holds 2 cups) in this order: oats, almond milk, yogurt, and pumpkin purée mixture, then top with the crushed graham crackers. Cover and refrigerate overnight. When ready to eat the next morning, stir all of the ingredients together within the jar, and eat with a spoon. Refrigerate leftovers for later.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 204

Calories from fat: 29

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 156mg

Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 13g

Protein: 9g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 7

