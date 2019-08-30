Recipe: Portobella Pizza Caps

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15-18 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 caps

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ingredients

8 portobella mushroom caps

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cups pizza sauce

4 teaspoons Italian seasoning

2 cups reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

1 green bell pepper, diced

½ small red onion, diced

2 white button mushrooms, thinly sliced

32 turkey pepperonis

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and nonstick cooking spray, and set aside.

2. To prepare the mushroom caps: Remove the gills by gently scraping them out with the tip of a spoon, and discard them. They are not harmful to eat, but removing them will result in more space for the pizza filling.

3. Place the caps gill-side up (gills removed) on the prepared baking sheet.

4. Layer each cap with ¼ cup of sauce, ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning, ¼ cup cheese, evenly distributed green bell pepper, onions, mushroom slices, and 4 pepperonis.

5. Bake for 15-18 minutes until the mushroom cap is tender and the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 caps)

Calories: 339

Calories from fat: 16

Fat: 17g

Saturated Fat: 8g

Cholesterol: 41mg

Sodium: 1162mg

Carbohydrates: 25g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 12g

Protein: 25g

SmartPoints: 10

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.