Recipe: Portobella Pizza Caps

Prep time: 20 minutesCook time: 15-18 minutesYield: 4 servingsServing

By

Recipe: Portobella Pizza Caps

Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15-18 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 2 caps

Ingredients

  • 8 portobella mushroom caps
  • 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 cups pizza sauce
  • 4 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 2 cups reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • ½ small red onion, diced
  • 2 white button mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 32 turkey pepperonis

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and nonstick cooking spray, and set aside.

2. To prepare the mushroom caps: Remove the gills by gently scraping them out with the tip of a spoon, and discard them. They are not harmful to eat, but removing them will result in more space for the pizza filling.

3. Place the caps gill-side up (gills removed) on the prepared baking sheet.

4. Layer each cap with ¼ cup of sauce, ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning, ¼ cup cheese, evenly distributed green bell pepper, onions, mushroom slices, and 4 pepperonis.

5. Bake for 15-18 minutes until the mushroom cap is tender and the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 caps)
Calories: 339
Calories from fat: 16
Fat: 17g
Saturated Fat: 8g
Cholesterol: 41mg
Sodium: 1162mg
Carbohydrates: 25g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 12g
Protein: 25g
SmartPoints: 10

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

