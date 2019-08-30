Recipe: Portobella Pizza Caps
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15-18 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 2 caps
Ingredients
- 8 portobella mushroom caps
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cups pizza sauce
- 4 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 2 cups reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- ½ small red onion, diced
- 2 white button mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 32 turkey pepperonis
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and nonstick cooking spray, and set aside.
2. To prepare the mushroom caps: Remove the gills by gently scraping them out with the tip of a spoon, and discard them. They are not harmful to eat, but removing them will result in more space for the pizza filling.
3. Place the caps gill-side up (gills removed) on the prepared baking sheet.
4. Layer each cap with ¼ cup of sauce, ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning, ¼ cup cheese, evenly distributed green bell pepper, onions, mushroom slices, and 4 pepperonis.
5. Bake for 15-18 minutes until the mushroom cap is tender and the cheese is melted.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 caps)
Calories: 339
Calories from fat: 16
Fat: 17g
Saturated Fat: 8g
Cholesterol: 41mg
Sodium: 1162mg
Carbohydrates: 25g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 12g
Protein: 25g
SmartPoints: 10
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.