If you’re a fan of savory and spicy food, you’ve come to the right place! Our One-Pan Thai Chicken and Rice recipe uses the red Thai chili to spice things up a bit, while the garlic, curry powder and fish sauce bring an authentic Asian flair to this hearty meal. Plus, the Uncle Ben’s® Ready Rice cuts down on cook time for a skinny supper ready in 30 minutes! Uncle Ben’s® has such a wide variety of products, but I chose their jasmine rice for this meal because I adore the flavor it brings to this Asian dish. That and the fact that it’s so convenient made it a no-brainer!

Pro tips:

You can find the red Thai chili in the produce section by the other peppers; it’s very small, only about 2 inches long and ¼-inch wide. Be careful though, because it packs a pretty big punch for its size! And keep your eyes peeled, as it can go by the name of bird’s eye chili, or bird chili.

This recipe packs some heat! If you’re not a fan of spicy food, seed the chili before adding it to the skillet, or ditch it completely. You could also use a more familiar and less spicy option (like a jalapeño pepper) if you prefer. Just be sure to wash your hands, cutting board and knife before touching any other ingredient! The heat will stay with you and can burn anything it comes in contact with — like your eyes.

If you’re wondering about the fish sauce, fear not. Fish sauce is a staple pantry item in Thai cooking! It adds a savory saltiness that takes the place of adding additional salt. When buying your fish sauce, read the labels and choose one that includes only anchovies, water and salt. If you still are wary of fish sauce, use soy sauce instead!

Recipe: One-Pan Thai Chicken and Rice

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 16-18 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cup chicken with ½ cup rice

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 small onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 Thai red chili (also called bird’s eye chili), thinly sliced (remove the seeds for less heat)

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup canned light coconut milk

½ teaspoon fish sauce (or substitute soy sauce)

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon lime zest

2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

1 (8.5-ounce) pouch Uncle Ben’s® Ready Rice Jasmine Rice

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, onion, garlic, Thai chili, and curry. Stir together with a wooden spoon, cooking for 4-6 minutes until the onions are soft. Add the chicken and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, flipping with tongs. When the chicken is browned, add the coconut milk and fish sauce to the skillet, stirring together to coat the chicken. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer for 10 minutes, uncovered. At the end of 10 minutes, squeeze the lime juice into the skillet and stir in the lime zest and cilantro. Take the skillet off the heat and allow the chicken and sauce to rest for 5 minutes. The sauce will thicken slightly. While the sauce is resting, prepare the Uncle Ben’s® rice according to package instructions. To serve, spoon 1 cup of the skillet chicken over ½ cup of Uncle Ben’s® Ready Rice Jasmine Rice and serve with an additional lime wedge to squeeze.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup chicken with ½ cup rice):

Calories: 328

Calories from fat: 96

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 65mg

Sodium: 255mg

Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 27g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints: 9

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

