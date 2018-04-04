Lifestyle

Recipe: One-Pan Buffalo Chicken Pasta

If your family can’t get enough buffalo chicken, they’ll love this buffalo chicken pasta dish! […]

By

Skinny Mom One-Pan Buffalo Chicken Pasta recipe

If your family can’t get enough buffalo chicken, they’ll love this buffalo chicken pasta dish! Even better, you’ll only dirty one pot while cooking this simple dish, so cleanup will be a breeze. AND it’s low calorie and low fat? What more could you need?

Skinny Mom One-Pan Buffalo Chicken Pasta recipe
Skinny Mom One-Pan Buffalo Chicken Pasta recipe
Skinny Mom One-Pan Buffalo Chicken Pasta recipe

Pro tip: Want it hotter? Kick up the buffalo sauce! Just keep in mind that more wing sauce will add to your sodium intake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Skinny Mom One-Pan Buffalo Chicken Pasta recipe

Recipe: One-Pan Buffalo Chicken Pasta

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25-30 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • salt, to taste
  • black pepper, to taste
  • ½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 (1-ounce) packet ranch dressing and seasoning mix
  • 2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons buffalo wing sauce
  • 8 ounces whole grain penne noodles, dry
  • 1 (8-ounce) package fat-free cream cheese
  • ¼ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles

Instructions

  1. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, to taste. Add the oil and chicken, cooking for 2-4 minutes, browning all sides.
  2. Sprinkle the ranch packet over the chicken, stirring together to coat, then add the chicken broth, water, buffalo sauce, and penne to the skillet.
  3. Cover, and reduce the heat to a simmer, cooking until the penne is done and the sauce has thickened slightly, 16-18 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, cut the cream cheese into cubes. When the penne is done, stir in the cream cheese until fully melted.
  5. Garnish each serving with reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1½ cups)
Calories: 333
Calories from fat: 55
Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 89mg
Sodium: 870mg
Carbohydrates: 31g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 42g
WWP+: 9
SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts