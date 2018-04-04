If your family can’t get enough buffalo chicken, they’ll love this buffalo chicken pasta dish! Even better, you’ll only dirty one pot while cooking this simple dish, so cleanup will be a breeze. AND it’s low calorie and low fat? What more could you need?
Pro tip: Want it hotter? Kick up the buffalo sauce! Just keep in mind that more wing sauce will add to your sodium intake.
Recipe: One-Pan Buffalo Chicken Pasta
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25-30 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1½ cups
Ingredients
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- ½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 (1-ounce) packet ranch dressing and seasoning mix
- 2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup water
- 2 tablespoons buffalo wing sauce
- 8 ounces whole grain penne noodles, dry
- 1 (8-ounce) package fat-free cream cheese
- ¼ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles
Instructions
- Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, to taste. Add the oil and chicken, cooking for 2-4 minutes, browning all sides.
- Sprinkle the ranch packet over the chicken, stirring together to coat, then add the chicken broth, water, buffalo sauce, and penne to the skillet.
- Cover, and reduce the heat to a simmer, cooking until the penne is done and the sauce has thickened slightly, 16-18 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cut the cream cheese into cubes. When the penne is done, stir in the cream cheese until fully melted.
- Garnish each serving with reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1½ cups)
Calories: 333
Calories from fat: 55
Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 89mg
Sodium: 870mg
Carbohydrates: 31g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 42g
WWP+: 9
SmartPoints: 7
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.