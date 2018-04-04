If your family can’t get enough buffalo chicken, they’ll love this buffalo chicken pasta dish! Even better, you’ll only dirty one pot while cooking this simple dish, so cleanup will be a breeze. AND it’s low calorie and low fat? What more could you need?

Pro tip: Want it hotter? Kick up the buffalo sauce! Just keep in mind that more wing sauce will add to your sodium intake.

Recipe: One-Pan Buffalo Chicken Pasta

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 (1-ounce) packet ranch dressing and seasoning mix

2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 cup water

2 tablespoons buffalo wing sauce

8 ounces whole grain penne noodles, dry

1 (8-ounce) package fat-free cream cheese

¼ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles

Instructions

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, to taste. Add the oil and chicken, cooking for 2-4 minutes, browning all sides. Sprinkle the ranch packet over the chicken, stirring together to coat, then add the chicken broth, water, buffalo sauce, and penne to the skillet. Cover, and reduce the heat to a simmer, cooking until the penne is done and the sauce has thickened slightly, 16-18 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the cream cheese into cubes. When the penne is done, stir in the cream cheese until fully melted. Garnish each serving with reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1½ cups)

Calories: 333

Calories from fat: 55

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 89mg

Sodium: 870mg

Carbohydrates: 31g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 42g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.