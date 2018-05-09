Rev up your morning with this slightly spicy zinger! The carrots provide a beautiful orange base that complements all the other flavors. The apples add natural sweetness, while the cucumber is a refreshing surprise. This just might be the tastiest, healthiest coffee alternative you’ll ever come across!
Recipe: Morning Zinger Juice
Videos by PopCulture.com
5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 3 servings
Serving size: about 8-ounces
Ingredients
- 6 medium sized carrots, peeled
- 1 lemon, peeled
- 1 small cucumber, peeled
- ¼ bunch parsley, stems attached
- 2 small Granny Smith apples
- 2 small Fuji or Gala apples
- 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled
Instructions
- Add all ingredients into the juicer and serve cold over ice.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (about 8 fl. oz.)
Calories: 205
Calories from fat: 5
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 105mg
Carbohydrates: 46g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 31g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 10
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.