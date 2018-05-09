Recipe: Morning Zinger Juice

Lifestyle

Rev up your morning with this slightly spicy zinger! The carrots provide a beautiful orange base that complements all the other flavors. The apples add natural sweetness, while the cucumber is a refreshing surprise. This just might be the tastiest, healthiest coffee alternative you’ll ever come across!

Morning Zinger Juice
Prep time:

5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 3 servings
Serving size: about 8-ounces

Ingredients

  • 6 medium sized carrots, peeled
  • 1 lemon, peeled
  • 1 small cucumber, peeled
  • ¼ bunch parsley, stems attached
  • 2 small Granny Smith apples
  • 2 small Fuji or Gala apples
  • 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled

Instructions

  1. Add all ingredients into the juicer and serve cold over ice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (about 8 fl. oz.)

Calories: 205

Calories from fat: 5

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 105mg

Carbohydrates: 46g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 31g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 10

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

