Rev up your morning with this slightly spicy zinger! The carrots provide a beautiful orange base that complements all the other flavors. The apples add natural sweetness, while the cucumber is a refreshing surprise. This just might be the tastiest, healthiest coffee alternative you’ll ever come across!

Recipe: Morning Zinger Juice

5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 3 servings

Serving size: about 8-ounces

Ingredients

6 medium sized carrots, peeled

1 lemon, peeled

1 small cucumber, peeled

¼ bunch parsley, stems attached

2 small Granny Smith apples

2 small Fuji or Gala apples

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled

Instructions

Add all ingredients into the juicer and serve cold over ice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (about 8 fl. oz.)

Calories: 205

Calories from fat: 5

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 105mg

Carbohydrates: 46g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 31g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 10

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.