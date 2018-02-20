This light and yummy breakfast is perfect for whipping up on one of those rare lazy weekend mornings. Your family will be impressed by this crepe recipe… and you can let them think you’re a master chef, when in reality, it’s actually pretty simple to make! Filled with antioxidants and nutrients from the berries, these crepes come in at only 115 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving.

Recipe: Mixed Berry Crepes

Prep time: 10 minutes + 1 hour refrigeration time

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1 crepe

Ingredients

2 eggs

½ cup water

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup whole-wheat white flour

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon allspice

2 (10-ounce) bags frozen mixed berries, thawed

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Instructions

Place all of the crepe batter ingredients together in a blender and blend on high for 10-12 seconds. Push down the sides if needed, and blend again for 1-2 seconds. Refrigerate the batter for 1 hour to 24 hours maximum. When ready to cook, heat a medium skillet over medium-low heat and add the fruit and sugar. As the fruit heats, mash the berries with a wooden spoon so the whole berries are broken up. Stir the cornstarch into 1 tablespoon of cold water and mix into the berries. This will thicken the sauce to a syrup consistency. Set aside until ready to fill the crepes. To make the crepes: Heat a small (8-inch) nonstick skillet over medium heat. Lightly butter the skillet. Scoop the batter using a ¼ measuring cup. Turn the pan until the batter coats the entire surface. Allow the batter to set and for the edges to dry up slightly and curl. Gently loosen the edges with the tip of a rubber spatula, then flip the crepe and cook for 10 seconds on the opposite side. Slide each crepe out onto a plate, and fill with 2 heaping tablespoons of the berry mixture in the center. Fold the two edges inward on themselves. Dollop with the optional 1 tablespoon of Cool Whip Light Topping as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 crepe):

Calories: 115

Calories from fat: 31

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 41mg

Sodium: 25mg

Carbohydrates: 19g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 3g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 5

