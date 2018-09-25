If you’re a big fan of hash browns and tater tots, you’re going to LOVE these low-carb Mini Cheese Cauliflower Cakes. Mashed cauliflower, panko bread crumbs, cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese and the perfect blend of spices come together for this decadent tasting, healthier hash brown alternative. It comes together in a snap and even the kids will enjoy this one (as long as you don’t tell them there’s cauliflower in it)!
Recipe: Mini Cheese Cauliflower Cakes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25-30 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 3 cakes
Ingredients
1 head cauliflower
¼ cup grated onion
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder
pinch cayenne pepper
1 egg +1 egg white, beaten
½ cup panko bread crumbs
¼ cup reduced-fat cheddar shredded cheese
¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
Cut the fresh cauliflower into florets and boil until fork tender. Drain and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Mash with a fork while still hot.
To the mashed cauliflower, add the grated onion, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
Add the beaten egg and egg white, panko, and cheeses. Stir until the mixture is moist and comes together.
Using a ¼ cup measuring cup, evenly scoop the mixture into the muffin tins and gently flatten the cakes with the back of a spoon.
Bake until the tops are golden brown, 25-30 minutes.
Serve with optional sour cream or Greek yogurt.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 cakes)
Calories: 120
Calories from fat: 40
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 56mg
Sodium: 497mg
Carbohydrates: 10g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 10g
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.