If you’re a big fan of hash browns and tater tots, you’re going to LOVE these low-carb Mini Cheese Cauliflower Cakes. Mashed cauliflower, panko bread crumbs, cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese and the perfect blend of spices come together for this decadent tasting, healthier hash brown alternative. It comes together in a snap and even the kids will enjoy this one (as long as you don’t tell them there’s cauliflower in it)!

Recipe: Mini Cheese Cauliflower Cakes

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 3 cakes

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower

¼ cup grated onion

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

pinch cayenne pepper

1 egg +1 egg white, beaten

½ cup panko bread crumbs

¼ cup reduced-fat cheddar shredded cheese

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Cut the fresh cauliflower into florets and boil until fork tender. Drain and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Mash with a fork while still hot. To the mashed cauliflower, add the grated onion, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Add the beaten egg and egg white, panko, and cheeses. Stir until the mixture is moist and comes together. Using a ¼ cup measuring cup, evenly scoop the mixture into the muffin tins and gently flatten the cakes with the back of a spoon. Bake until the tops are golden brown, 25-30 minutes. Serve with optional sour cream or Greek yogurt.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 cakes)

Calories: 120

Calories from fat: 40

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 56mg

Sodium: 497mg

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 10g

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.