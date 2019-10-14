Do you love a good macaroni salad but often skip out on them, since they’re loaded with extra fat and calories? We wanted to create a tasty, healthy alternative. This classic summertime side dish is lightened up and delicious! Swap out whole grain pasta to bump up the fiber, and make the dressing with a mix of mayo, sour cream, and Greek yogurt to keep it on the lighter side (rather than using all mayo). Our Low-Fat Skinny Macaroni Salad recipe is the perfect side dish for your next cookout or get-together!

Recipe: Low-Fat Skinny Macaroni Salad

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1⅓ cup

Ingredients

1 (13.25-ounce) box whole wheat elbow macaroni, dry

½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup light mayonnaise

¼ cup light sour cream

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

2 ribs of celery, sliced (about 1 cup)

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, diced

½ teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Cook the pasta according to package directions for al dente. While the pasta is cooking, make the dressing. In a large bowl, stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, relish, and mustard. Drain the cooked noodles and run them under cold water to quickly cool them down. Add the noodles to the dressing bowl. Stir in the celery, green onions, and red pepper, and season with the salt and pepper. Chill for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1⅓ cup)

Calories: 198

Calories from fat: 39

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 7mg

Sodium: 248mg

Carbohydrates: 35g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 9g

SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.