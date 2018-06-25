Say goodbye to fattening takeout and hello to our Low-Carb Pork ‘Fried Rice’! This is an easy weeknight dinner that comes together in about 30 minutes, plus you’ll save big time on carbs with cauliflower rice! If you don’t have a food processor, no problem! You can grate the cauliflower with a cheese grater, using the smallest grate. Just be careful with your fingertips! Save time and buy your riced cauliflower at the grocery in the frozen veggies section.

Recipe: Low-Carb Pork ‘Fried Rice’

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1⅓ cup

Ingredients

1 pound pork tenderloin

3 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce, divided

1 head cauliflower (1 lb 5 oz after cored and chopped)

1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 green onions, thinly sliced (¼ cup)

1 cup broccoli florets, chopped small

12-ounce bag frozen peas and carrots, thawed

2 eggs

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce (optional)

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Prepare the pork to marinate by trimming off all of the fat and silver skin. Medium dice the pork into ½-inch pieces. Place the pork in a gallon size resealable bag with 2 tablespoons of the soy sauce. Seal the bag and marinate outside of the refrigerator for 15 minutes while preparing the cauliflower rice. (cold meat will stick worse to a pan, so being warmer than right outside of the refrigerator will help it to not stick to the pan). To prepare the cauliflower rice, pulse the florets in a food processor for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the cauliflower resembles rice. Do this in 2 batches to not overcrowd the food processor bowl. Heat a large skillet, or a wok over medium heat and add 1 teaspoon of oil. Add the riced cauliflower and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the cauliflower becomes tender. (Optional: use toasted sesame oil to flavor the rice). Remove the cauliflower rice from the skillet and reserve in a bowl. Carefully wipe out the skillet with a paper towel, and return the skillet to the burner over medium-high heat. Add 2 teaspoons of oil to the skillet, swirl it around, and add the marinated pork and its marinade to the skillet. Push the meat around fast, cooking all sides for 4 to 5 minutes until all of the meat is fully cooked. Remove the pork and the pan liquids to a bowl, and reserve. Return the pan to the burner, still over medium-high heat. Add 1 teaspoon of oil to the skillet with the garlic, ginger, and green onions. Cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute, until they are fragrant. Add the broccoli and thawed peas and carrots, cooking for 2 minutes, until the broccoli is bright green and beginning to become tender. Add the reserved cauliflower rice, stir it together with the cooked vegetables. Make a well in the center and add 1 teaspoon of oil and the eggs. Let the eggs cook for 30 seconds, then break the yolks and scramble in the center of the skillet, until cooked. Reduce the heat to low, and stir together the cooked egg with the rest of the vegetables and cauliflower rice. Add the reserved pork and pan liquids to the skillet, with 1 additional tablespoon of soy sauce, the rice vinegar, and the optional sriracha hot sauce if desired. Stir together and season with salt, and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1⅓ cup)

Calories: 209

Calories from fat: 64

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 107mg

Sodium: 401mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 22g

SmartPoints: 5