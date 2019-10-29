The latest food trend on the up and up: breakfast sushi rolls! They are a fun (fishless) way to pack everyone’s favorite breakfast items (bacon, eggs, and crescent rolls, of course!) into just a few savory, mouthwatering bites for a fun, convenient, forkless breakfast on the run. Most breakfast sushi rolls are laden with extra calories, carbs and fat, but you and the kids can enjoy our lightened-up recipe guilt-free.
Pro tips: Use a serrated knife to make the easiest and cleanest cuts.
Recipe: Low-Carb Breakfast Sushi Rolls
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 3 rolls
Ingredients
- 8 slices center-cut bacon
- 1 can reduced-fat crescent rolls
- 4 eggs
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a cooling rack on top of the foil.
- Lay the bacon strips on the rack and bake for 8-10 minutes, until almost crispy.
- Lower the oven temperature to 350° F and lay out a second baking sheet, lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
- Roll out the crescent rolls and press the seams together, then set aside.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk the eggs together. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat and coat it with nonstick cooking spray. Scramble the eggs for 2-3 minutes, or until cooked, and season with black pepper. Remove from the heat to cool slightly.
- When the bacon is cool enough to touch, lay the slices side by side on the rolled out crescent roll, perpendicular to the long edge.
- Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the whole surface, then spread the eggs over the cheese.
- Starting at the long edge of the crescents, begin rolling up the crescents evenly, ending with seam side-down.
- Bake for 10 minutes, until slightly golden. Allow to rest for 5 minutes, then slice into 18 (1-inch) sushi pieces.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 rolls)
Calories: 208
Calories from fat: 95
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 129mg
Sodium: 527mg
Carbohydrates: 18g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 11g
SmartPoints: 7
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.