The latest food trend on the up and up: breakfast sushi rolls! They are a fun (fishless) way to pack everyone’s favorite breakfast items (bacon, eggs, and crescent rolls, of course!) into just a few savory, mouthwatering bites for a fun, convenient, forkless breakfast on the run. Most breakfast sushi rolls are laden with extra calories, carbs and fat, but you and the kids can enjoy our lightened-up recipe guilt-free.

Pro tips: Use a serrated knife to make the easiest and cleanest cuts.

Recipe: Low-Carb Breakfast Sushi Rolls

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 3 rolls

Ingredients

8 slices center-cut bacon

1 can reduced-fat crescent rolls

4 eggs

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a cooling rack on top of the foil. Lay the bacon strips on the rack and bake for 8-10 minutes, until almost crispy. Lower the oven temperature to 350° F and lay out a second baking sheet, lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Roll out the crescent rolls and press the seams together, then set aside. In a small mixing bowl, whisk the eggs together. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat and coat it with nonstick cooking spray. Scramble the eggs for 2-3 minutes, or until cooked, and season with black pepper. Remove from the heat to cool slightly. When the bacon is cool enough to touch, lay the slices side by side on the rolled out crescent roll, perpendicular to the long edge. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the whole surface, then spread the eggs over the cheese. Starting at the long edge of the crescents, begin rolling up the crescents evenly, ending with seam side-down. Bake for 10 minutes, until slightly golden. Allow to rest for 5 minutes, then slice into 18 (1-inch) sushi pieces.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 rolls)

Calories: 208

Calories from fat: 95

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 129mg

Sodium: 527mg

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 11g

SmartPoints: 7

