You’ll love our lightened up version of Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Only 1 Weight Watchers SmartPoint for 3 large Tablespoons. Use this on your salads, toppings for burgers or as a delicious dipping sauce.
Recipe: Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 16 servings
Serving size: 3 Tbsp
Ingredients
- 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
- ½ cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt
- ⅓ cup light mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp parsley
- 1 Tbsp fresh dill
- 1 Tbsp white vinegar
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- 2 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp dried chives
- 2-3 (or to taste) chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped
Instructions
- Place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth — makes about 2 cups of dressing.
- Store in air-tight container in fridge for up to 1-2 weeks.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 Tbsp)
Calories: 50
Calories from fat: 20
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 3mg
Sodium: 162mg
Carbohydrates: 4g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 2g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 1