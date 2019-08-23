Lifestyle

Recipe: Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing

You’ll love our lightened up version of Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Only 1 Weight Watchers SmartPoint for 3 large Tablespoons. Use this on your salads, toppings for burgers or as a delicious dipping sauce.

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 16 servings
Serving size: 3 Tbsp

Ingredients

  • 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • ½ cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt
  • ⅓ cup light mayonnaise
  • 2 Tbsp parsley
  • 1 Tbsp fresh dill
  • 1 Tbsp white vinegar
  • 2 tsp garlic powder
  • 2 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp dried chives
  • 2-3 (or to taste) chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped

Instructions

  1. Place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth — makes about 2 cups of dressing.
  2. Store in air-tight container in fridge for up to 1-2 weeks.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 Tbsp)

Calories: 50

Calories from fat: 20

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 3mg

Sodium: 162mg

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 2g

Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 1

