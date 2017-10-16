Recipe: Key Lime Protein Shake

The moment we heard “key lime” we were sold! This tempting smoothie is creamy and delicious, with under 150 calories per shake and up to 21 grams of protein. Sprinkle some graham cracker crumbs on the top as a garnish and voila! You have the best protein shake on the block.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 shake
Ingredients
- ¼ cup fat-free milk
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- 3 tablespoons canned crushed pineapple in 100% pineapple juice
- 1 tablespoon sugar-free vanilla syrup
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 teaspoons stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)
- 1 cup ice cubes
Instructions
- Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 shake)
Calories: 149
Calories from fat: 10
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 42mg
Sodium: 230mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 13g
Protein: 21g
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.