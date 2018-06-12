Recipe: Italian House Dressing

This Italian House Dressing recipe is lightened up, tangy and the dressing your waistline has been asking for! Try it with our Italian Chopped Salad or your favorite salad. This dressing will soon become one of your go-tos!

Pro tip: This nutrition accounts for half of this recipe, so be aware you’ll have leftovers! Try it on another yummy, healthy salad.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1 tablespoon

Ingredients

4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons garlic

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon dijon mustard

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ cup canola oil

Instructions

Combine all of the ingredients except the canola oil in a blender or food processor and blend until combined. With the blender or food processor on the lowest setting, stream in the oil slowly until the dressing is emulsified.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 tablespoon)

Calories: 109

Calories from fat: 96

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 64mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 0g

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.