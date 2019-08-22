Recipe: Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon

Salmon is one of the best foods to eat when trying to eat healthy. It’s a lean protein (this recipe contains 24 grams of protein and only 5 grams of fat!) and is tasty to boot! Full of essential fatty acids, your waistline will be thanking you after this meal. At only 5 Weight Watchers SmartPoints, you can make this meal over and over!
Pro tips:
- We like to use skin-on fillets because it ensures that the bottom of the salmon won’t burn and stick to the baking dish. When cooked, you can wedge a spatula in between the salmon and its skin, coming up with a clean, edible portion of salmon and leaving the skin on the baking dish.
- Portion control: A typical portion size for salmon is the size of your fist, or about three ounces.
- This recipe is pictured with our Skinny Country Green Beans. You could also serve steamed broccoli, sauteed green beans, steamed or grilled bok choy alongside the salmon.
Recipe: Honey Mustard Glazed SalmonPrep time:
5 minutes
Cook time: 10-12 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 fillet
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp fresh ginger, grated
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- Four 4-ounce skin-on salmon fillets
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400° F and line baking sheet with foil. Lightly grease the foil with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the honey, mustard, ginger, and garlic powder.
- Season both sides of the salmon with salt and pepper.
- Place the salmon fillets on the prepared baking sheet and brush the glaze over them.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the flesh easily flakes with a fork, or the internal temperature reaches 145° F.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 fillet)
Calories: 187
Calories from fat: 48
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 55mg
Sodium: 120mg
Carbohydrates: 9g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 9g
Protein: 24g
SmartPoints: 5
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.