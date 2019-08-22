Salmon is one of the best foods to eat when trying to eat healthy. It’s a lean protein (this recipe contains 24 grams of protein and only 5 grams of fat!) and is tasty to boot! Full of essential fatty acids, your waistline will be thanking you after this meal. At only 5 Weight Watchers SmartPoints, you can make this meal over and over!

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

We like to use skin-on fillets because it ensures that the bottom of the salmon won’t burn and stick to the baking dish. When cooked, you can wedge a spatula in between the salmon and its skin, coming up with a clean, edible portion of salmon and leaving the skin on the baking dish.

Portion control: A typical portion size for salmon is the size of your fist, or about three ounces.

This recipe is pictured with our Skinny Country Green Beans. You could also serve steamed broccoli, sauteed green beans, steamed or grilled bok choy alongside the salmon.

Recipe: Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon

5 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 fillet

Ingredients

2 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp fresh ginger, grated

¼ tsp garlic powder

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Four 4-ounce skin-on salmon fillets

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400° F and line baking sheet with foil. Lightly grease the foil with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the honey, mustard, ginger, and garlic powder. Season both sides of the salmon with salt and pepper. Place the salmon fillets on the prepared baking sheet and brush the glaze over them. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the flesh easily flakes with a fork, or the internal temperature reaches 145° F.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 fillet)

Calories: 187

Calories from fat: 48

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 55mg

Sodium: 120mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 9g

Protein: 24g

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.