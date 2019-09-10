Recipe: Homemade Pumpkin Purée

‘Tis the season for pumpkin everything! Instead of stocking up on cans of pumpkin purée, try splitting open one of your pumpkins and making your own purée. It’s easier than it seems!

Pro tips:

You can easily make as many pumpkins as you want to at one time, or however many you have room for in your oven.

When pushing the puree through a fine sieve, use a ladle or rubber spatula for best results.

1 pumpkin yields about 1¼ pounds (or 2½ cups) of purée.

2 pumpkins yields about 2½ pounds (or 5 cups) of purée.

Recipe: Homemade Pumpkin Puree

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45-60 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

1 small pumpkin (about 3 to 3½ pounds)

Instructions

Preheat the oven 350° F and line a baking sheet with foil. Cut the stem of the pumpkin off, then cut the pumpkin in half from top to bottom. Use a large spoon to take the seeds and stringy pulp out. Do not discard the seeds! Place the pumpkin skin side down on the baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes to an hour, or until fork-tender. When the pumpkin is cool enough to touch, peel the skin away from the flesh. Blend the flesh in a food processor until smooth. At this point, add water a few tablespoons at a time to loosen the purée if needed. If the consistency is too watery or there is stringy pulp left, push the purée through a fine sieve into a large mixing bowl. This ensures the smoothest texture for the purée. Store in resealable freezer bags for future use, or in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup)

Calories: 59

Calories from fat: 2

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 2mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 2

