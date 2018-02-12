Lifestyle

Recipe: Hearty Skinny Cheeseburger Soup

Are you ready for this hearty, warm, cheesy, protein-packed soup? Because once you try it there’s […]

By

Low-Cal Cheeseburger Soup

Are you ready for this hearty, warm, cheesy, protein-packed soup? Because once you try it there’s no going back! Imagine the cheeseburger-filled days of summer translated into a comforting soup version for fall! We’re certain that everyone in your house will request this during the chilly days of autumn. At only 207 calories for a cup of soup, you’ll be happy to make this recipe again and again. Check out our delicious Skinny Cheeseburger Pie recipe for another kid favorite.

Recipe: Hearty Cheeseburger Soup

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30-35 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

  • ½ pound lean ground beef

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

  • 1 small onion, diced

  • 2 small carrots, shredded (about ½ cup)

  • 3 stalks celery, diced (about ½ cup)

  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic

  • 3 tablespoons white whole wheat flour

  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

  • 2 cups skim milk

  • 2 Russet potatoes, peeled and medium dice

  • 1½ cups reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

  • 1 tomato, diced

Instructions

  1. Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat, and brown the ground beef. Drain any excess fat, and set the beef aside.

  2. In a large stock pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onions, carrots, and celery, cooking for about 4-6 minutes until the onions become translucent. Add the garlic, cook for an additional 1 minute.

  3. Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute, then whisk in the chicken broth and milk. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce to a simmer.

  4. Add the potatoes, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft.

  5. Stir in the cheese, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, black pepper, diced tomatoes, and set-aside beef.

  6. Cook for an additional 5 minutes, and serve warm.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 207
Calories from fat: 85
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 5g
Cholesterol: 38mg
Sodium: 437mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 5g
Protein: 15g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

