Recipe: Hearty Skinny Cheeseburger Soup

Are you ready for this hearty, warm, cheesy, protein-packed soup? Because once you try it there’s no going back! Imagine the cheeseburger-filled days of summer translated into a comforting soup version for fall! We’re certain that everyone in your house will request this during the chilly days of autumn. At only 207 calories for a cup of soup, you’ll be happy to make this recipe again and again. Check out our delicious Skinny Cheeseburger Pie recipe for another kid favorite.

Recipe: Hearty Cheeseburger Soup

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

½ pound lean ground beef

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small onion, diced

2 small carrots, shredded (about ½ cup)

3 stalks celery, diced (about ½ cup)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 tablespoons white whole wheat flour

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups skim milk

2 Russet potatoes, peeled and medium dice

1½ cups reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 tomato, diced

Instructions

Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat, and brown the ground beef. Drain any excess fat, and set the beef aside. In a large stock pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onions, carrots, and celery, cooking for about 4-6 minutes until the onions become translucent. Add the garlic, cook for an additional 1 minute. Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute, then whisk in the chicken broth and milk. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Add the potatoes, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft. Stir in the cheese, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, black pepper, diced tomatoes, and set-aside beef. Cook for an additional 5 minutes, and serve warm.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 207

Calories from fat: 85

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 38mg

Sodium: 437mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 5g

Protein: 15g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.