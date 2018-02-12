Recipe: Hearty Skinny Cheeseburger Soup

Are you ready for this hearty, warm, cheesy, protein-packed soup? Because once you try it there’s no going back! Imagine the cheeseburger-filled days of summer translated into a comforting soup version for fall! We’re certain that everyone in your house will request this during the chilly days of autumn. At only 207 calories for a cup of soup, you’ll be happy to make this recipe again and again. Check out our delicious Skinny Cheeseburger Pie recipe for another kid favorite.
Recipe: Hearty Cheeseburger Soup
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30-35 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
½ pound lean ground beef
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 small onion, diced
2 small carrots, shredded (about ½ cup)
3 stalks celery, diced (about ½ cup)
1 tablespoon minced garlic
3 tablespoons white whole wheat flour
2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 cups skim milk
2 Russet potatoes, peeled and medium dice
1½ cups reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 tomato, diced
Instructions
Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat, and brown the ground beef. Drain any excess fat, and set the beef aside.
In a large stock pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onions, carrots, and celery, cooking for about 4-6 minutes until the onions become translucent. Add the garlic, cook for an additional 1 minute.
Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute, then whisk in the chicken broth and milk. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce to a simmer.
Add the potatoes, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft.
Stir in the cheese, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, black pepper, diced tomatoes, and set-aside beef.
Cook for an additional 5 minutes, and serve warm.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 207
Calories from fat: 85
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 5g
Cholesterol: 38mg
Sodium: 437mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 5g
Protein: 15g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 7
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.