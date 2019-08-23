Are you hesitant to feed your child neon-orange macaroni from a box? If the answer is yes, then you’ve stumbled into the right place, because we’ve created a healthier version of mac-n-cheese that the kids are sure to love. You’ll know all the ingredients that go into this yummy dish, and we all know that makes a mom happy!

Recipe: Healthy Stovetop Mac and Cheese

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

12 ounces whole wheat elbow macaroni, dry

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ small yellow onion, diced

2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour

1 cup skim milk

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the macaroni according to package directions for al dente. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the butter and onion, and cook until the onions are translucent, 4-6 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for about 1 minute. Increase the heat to medium-high and whisk in the milk and chicken broth. Stir frequently until the sauce starts to thicken, 10-12 minutes. Stir in the cheese, salt, and black pepper. Add the cheese sauce to the drained macaroni, and stir to evenly coat.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 304

Calories from fat: 82

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 23mg

Sodium: 358mg

Carbohydrates: 45g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 16g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 9

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.