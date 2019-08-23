Are you hesitant to feed your child neon-orange macaroni from a box? If the answer is yes, then you’ve stumbled into the right place, because we’ve created a healthier version of mac-n-cheese that the kids are sure to love. You’ll know all the ingredients that go into this yummy dish, and we all know that makes a mom happy!
Recipe: Healthy Stovetop Mac and Cheese
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 12 ounces whole wheat elbow macaroni, dry
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ small yellow onion, diced
- 2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour
- 1 cup skim milk
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the macaroni according to package directions for al dente.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the butter and onion, and cook until the onions are translucent, 4-6 minutes.
- Stir in the flour and cook for about 1 minute. Increase the heat to medium-high and whisk in the milk and chicken broth. Stir frequently until the sauce starts to thicken, 10-12 minutes.
- Stir in the cheese, salt, and black pepper.
- Add the cheese sauce to the drained macaroni, and stir to evenly coat.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 304
Calories from fat: 82
Fat: 9g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 23mg
Sodium: 358mg
Carbohydrates: 45g
Fiber: 7g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 16g
WWP+: 8
SmartPoints: 9
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.