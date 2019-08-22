The quesadilla lends itself well to many ethnic variations of the Mexican classic. This skinny recipe is quick and satisfying, because honestly, what can’t you put inside a quesadilla? Using vibrant ingredients and a Greek yogurt dressing, this quesadilla is melt-in-your-mouth good, and only 348 calories per serving.

Pro tip: If you already have cooked and shredded chicken on hand, feel free to use that instead of poaching from scratch! You can get creative with the chicken in this recipe (grilled, diced, etc.).

Recipe: Greek Quesadilla

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 full quesadilla (2 triangles)

Ingredients

1½ cups cooked shredded chicken breasts (or about 1 large 8-10 ounce breast if starting from raw)

4 (9-inch) low-carb, high-fiber whole wheat tortillas

1 cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

2 cups baby spinach

½ cup reduced-fat feta cheese

½ small red onion, diced

1 small English cucumber, sliced (do not have to peel)

½ cup sliced cherry tomatoes

¼ cup sliced reduced-salt black olives (about 5 olives)

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

½ cup feta and dill Greek yogurt dressing

Instructions

If cooking the chicken: Place the chicken saucepan and fill it with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat. When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165℉. Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside. Preheat the oven to 350° F and lay out 2 baking sheets. Spray one side of each tortilla with nonstick cooking spray and lay that side down (2 on each baking sheet). Fill one side of each tortilla evenly with all of the filling ingredients, starting and ending with the mozzarella cheese and fold over onto itself, to make a half circle shape. Bake for 8-10 minutes until filling is heated through and the tortilla is slightly crisp. Slice each tortilla in half, making 2 triangles so it is easier to eat. Serve with optional additional Greek yogurt dressing for dipping as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 full quesadilla (2 triangles))

Calories: 348

Calories from fat: 160

Fat: 17g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 67mg

Sodium: 955mg

Carbohydrates: 29g

Fiber: 13g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 44g

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.