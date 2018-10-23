Recipe: ‘Grasshopper’ Yogurt Bark

This delicious, low-calorie snack will satisfy your sweet tooth without busting your healthy eating routine. Your taste buds will love the perfect minty, chocolatey combination the Andes mints bring, and for only 47 calories and 2 SmartPoints for 5 pieces, you may have found your next favorite snack! Even the kids will love this new “candy”.

Pro tip: Be sure to store leftovers in the freezer. Likewise, these little grasshoppers should be gobbled up quickly, because the yogurt will start to melt at room temperature.

Prep time: 5 minutes + 2 hours chill time

Cook time: None

Yield: 9 servings

Serving size: 1 ounce (about 5 pieces)

Ingredients

1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1½ tablespoons organic honey

1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder

⅛ teaspoon mint extract

4 Andes chocolate mints, chopped small

Instructions

In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the yogurt, honey, cocoa powder and mint extract together until well combined. Line a rimmed baking sheet with a silicone baking mat. Using a rubber spatula, spread the yogurt mixture evenly over the surface, staying away from the edges. Sprinkle the chopped Andes mints over top and freeze for 2 hours, or until completely frozen. Gently peel the bark away from the mat, breaking the bark up into about 45 one to two bite-sized pieces. Store in freezer-safe containers.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 ounce (about 5 pieces))

Calories: 47

Calories from fat: 10

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 13mg

Carbohydrates: 7g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.