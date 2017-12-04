This veggie burger will be your next favorite recipe! Think of all the vitamins and nutrients you’ll be getting with this healthy, 303-calorie burger. The chickpeas give it a savory taste while the sunflower seeds offer just the right amount of crunch you’re looking for. Look to the carrots for some natural sweetness and you won’t be able to put this burger down!

Recipe: Garden Chickpea Veggie Burger

15 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 burger with bun

Ingredients

½ Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp minced garlic

½ small yellow onion, diced

¼ tsp red chili flakes

2 cups zucchini, grated

2 cups carrot, grated

2 Tbsp unsalted sunflower seeds

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tsp Italian seasoning

15.5-oz can chickpeas, drained

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

8 whole-wheat sandwich buns

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375° F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. After grating the zucchini, line a plate with 2-3 paper towels and let the zucchini rest for about 10 minutes, to remove some of the natural moisture. In a large skillet over medium-low heat, add ½ tablespoon oil, the onions, garlic, and red chili flakes and cook for about 1 minute, or until the garlic is fragrant. Add the zucchini and carrots, cooking until the onions are translucent (about 6 minutes). Season with salt, black pepper, and Italian seasoning then take the skillet off the heat. In a food processor, pulse the sunflower seeds, mustard, and chickpeas 2-3 times until the mixture holds together, but still has a lot of texture. Transfer the chickpea mixture to a large mixing bowl and add in the cooked vegetables, then add the breadcrumbs. Mix everything together until evenly incorporated. Shape 8 veggie burgers using a half-cup measuring cup and gently flatten them out into about 4-inch circles. Place 4 veggie burgers on each prepared baking sheet, and bake for 25 minutes, flipping them over at the halfway point.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 burger with bun)

Calories: 303

Calories from fat: 54

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 778mg

Carbohydrates: 53g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar 8g

Protein: 12g

SmartPoints: 9

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.