We can honestly say these are as good, if not better, than ice cream bites. They’re simply made and a perfect on-the-go tasty treat. Blueberry Frozen Yogurt Bites can be your family’s new favorite healthy dessert or sweet snack. At 38 calories and 2 Weight Watchers SmartPoints per 12-13 frozen berries, this will be your new go-to treat!
Recipe: Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites
Prep time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook time: 1 hour freeze time minutes
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 12-13 frozen blueberry bites
Ingredients
1 pint container blueberries (about 125 blueberries)
1 cup vanilla, nonfat Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon stevia (or your favorite sugar substitute)
Instructions
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick Silpat® mat, and set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the yogurt and sweetener.
Working in 2 batches, gently fold in the blueberries to coat in the yogurt. Scoop them up with a fork and tap the excess yogurt off.
Place the blueberries on the baking sheet, being careful not to have them touch.
Freeze the baking sheet until the blueberries are completely frozen, about 1 hour.
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the freezer.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (12-13 frozen blueberry bites)
Calories: 38
Calories from fat: 1
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 1mg
Sodium: 10mg
Carbohydrates: 8g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 7g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 2
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition .