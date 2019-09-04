We can honestly say these are as good, if not better, than ice cream bites. They’re simply made and a perfect on-the-go tasty treat. Blueberry Frozen Yogurt Bites can be your family’s new favorite healthy dessert or sweet snack. At 38 calories and 2 Weight Watchers SmartPoints per 12-13 frozen berries, this will be your new go-to treat!

Recipe: Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites

Prep time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook time: 1 hour freeze time minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 12-13 frozen blueberry bites

Ingredients

1 pint container blueberries (about 125 blueberries)

1 cup vanilla, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon stevia (or your favorite sugar substitute)

Instructions

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick Silpat® mat, and set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the yogurt and sweetener. Working in 2 batches, gently fold in the blueberries to coat in the yogurt. Scoop them up with a fork and tap the excess yogurt off. Place the blueberries on the baking sheet, being careful not to have them touch. Freeze the baking sheet until the blueberries are completely frozen, about 1 hour. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the freezer.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (12-13 frozen blueberry bites)

Calories: 38

Calories from fat: 1

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 1mg

Sodium: 10mg

Carbohydrates: 8g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 7g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 2

