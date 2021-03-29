This unique twist on a traditional Mexican dish combines all the zesty, authentic, drool-worthy flavors into a convenient noodle casserole! This recipe offers a delectable collage of nutrients, including healthy fiber from the whole wheat egg noodles, protein from the ground turkey, and the mouthwatering creaminess of the cream cheese and Greek yogurt — so go ahead… indulge!

Just add a dollop of guacamole or reduced-fat sour cream for an added burst of refreshing flavor, and get ready for your family to beg for seconds!

Recipe: Easy Enchilada Noodle Bake

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 23 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

12 ounces whole grain wide egg noodles

2 ounces plain non-fat Greek yogurt

10 ounces red enchilada sauce

2 cups reduced-fat Mexican shredded cheese blend, divided

2 cups frozen yellow corn

1 pound lean ground turkey

½ cup diced onion

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

4 ounces cream cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Lightly coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. Cook the egg noodles according to package directions. In a large bowl, combine the Greek yogurt, red enchilada sauce, 1 cup of the Mexican shredded cheese, and the frozen corn. Set aside. In a large fry pan on medium-high heat, cook the ground turkey for 8 minutes. Drain any fat. Add the onion, jalapeños, and minced garlic. Cook until the onions and jalapeños are slightly tender. Add the chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper and cream cheese and stir well. Reduce to low heat until cream cheese has softened and is evenly coating the turkey. Combine the turkey mixture with the cooked egg noodles and stir in the Greek yogurt mixture. Pour evenly into the baking dish and sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup of Mexican shredded cheese. Bake for 15 minutes. If desired, serve topped with chopped cilantro, sliced avocado and/or sour cream.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup):

Calories: 392

Calories from fat: 123

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 9g

Cholesterol: 115mg

Sodium: 473mg

Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar 7g

Protein: 22g

WWP+: 9

Smartpoints: 13

