Recipe: Cranberry Apple Relish

This recipe for Cranberry Apple Relish is delicious and super easy. The fresh cranberries bring out a rich cranberry flavor with the perfect amount of sweetness. This recipe is sure to be a Thanksgiving favorite!
Pro tips:
- Any leftover relish can be stirred into yogurt for breakfast or a snack.
- The maple syrup adds low-calorie sweetness without using more refined sugar. The maple flavor is subtle, and offsets the tartness of the cranberries.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 24 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
- 1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries
- 1 small apple, diced
- ½ cup sugar
- ⅓ cup golden raisins
- zest + juice of 1 orange
- 1 cup water, cold
- ¼ cup sugar-free Maple syrup
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Instructions
- Add all of the ingredients except the syrup and cinnamon to a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat.
- Boil for 2-3 minutes, then reduce to a simmer and cook uncovered for 10-15 minutes, or until the cranberries have popped and the relish has thickened.
- When the relish is nearly thickened, stir in the syrup and cinnamon.
- Serve warm over turkey, or by itself as a side.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 36
Calories from fat: 0
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 6mg
Carbohydrates: 10g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 0g
WWP+: 1
SmartPoints: 2
