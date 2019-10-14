Recipe: Cranberry Apple Relish

This recipe for Cranberry Apple Relish is delicious and super easy. The fresh cranberries bring out a rich cranberry flavor with the perfect amount of sweetness. This recipe is sure to be a Thanksgiving favorite!

Pro tips:

Any leftover relish can be stirred into yogurt for breakfast or a snack.

The maple syrup adds low-calorie sweetness without using more refined sugar. The maple flavor is subtle, and offsets the tartness of the cranberries.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 24 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries

1 small apple, diced

½ cup sugar

⅓ cup golden raisins

zest + juice of 1 orange

1 cup water, cold

¼ cup sugar-free Maple syrup

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

Add all of the ingredients except the syrup and cinnamon to a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for 2-3 minutes, then reduce to a simmer and cook uncovered for 10-15 minutes, or until the cranberries have popped and the relish has thickened. When the relish is nearly thickened, stir in the syrup and cinnamon. Serve warm over turkey, or by itself as a side.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 36

Calories from fat: 0

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 6mg

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 0g

WWP+: 1

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.