Recipe: Cranberry Apple Relish

This recipe for Cranberry Apple Relish is delicious and super easy. The fresh cranberries bring out a rich cranberry flavor with the perfect amount of sweetness. This recipe is sure to be a Thanksgiving favorite!

Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be a calorie free-for-all! Check out our Classic Thanksgiving Menu Made Healthy!

Pro tips:

  • Any leftover relish can be stirred into yogurt for breakfast or a snack.
  • The maple syrup adds low-calorie sweetness without using more refined sugar. The maple flavor is subtle, and offsets the tartness of the cranberries.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 24 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries
  • 1 small apple, diced
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ⅓ cup golden raisins
  • zest + juice of 1 orange
  • 1 cup water, cold
  • ¼ cup sugar-free Maple syrup
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

  1. Add all of the ingredients except the syrup and cinnamon to a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat.
  2. Boil for 2-3 minutes, then reduce to a simmer and cook uncovered for 10-15 minutes, or until the cranberries have popped and the relish has thickened.
  3. When the relish is nearly thickened, stir in the syrup and cinnamon.
  4. Serve warm over turkey, or by itself as a side.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 36
Calories from fat: 0
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 6mg
Carbohydrates: 10g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 0g
WWP+: 1
SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

