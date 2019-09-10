Recipe: Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: None
Yields: 6 servings
Per Serving: ½ cup
Ingredients
- 1 pound bag frozen corn
- ½ red onion, diced
- ½ cup fresh cilantro
- 2 green jalapeños, finely diced
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Cook corn according to package in microwave or over stove top. Drain any excess water from corn.
- In medium size bowl, combine corn, red onion, cilantro, jalapeños, lime juice and salt. Stir to combine all ingredients
- Serve with Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa and Copycat Chipotle Brown Rice.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (½ cup)
Calories: 76
Calories from fat: 8
Fat: 1g
Saturated fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 112mg
Carbohydrates: 17g
