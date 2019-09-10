Lifestyle

Recipe: Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa

By

Recipe: Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: None
Yields: 6 servings
Per Serving: ½ cup

Ingredients

  • 1 pound bag frozen corn
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • ½ cup fresh cilantro
  • 2 green jalapeños, finely diced
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Instructions

  1. Cook corn according to package in microwave or over stove top. Drain any excess water from corn.
  2. In medium size bowl, combine corn, red onion, cilantro, jalapeños, lime juice and salt. Stir to combine all ingredients
  3. Serve with Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa and Copycat Chipotle Brown Rice.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (½ cup)
Calories: 76
Calories from fat: 8
Fat: 1g
Saturated fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 112mg
Carbohydrates: 17g

