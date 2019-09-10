This recipe is a great spin-off on your conventional (and let’s face it – plain) side dish of rice at dinner. The brown rice provides a nutritious, fiber-packed alternative to white rice, and the cilantro and the lime gives this dish an extra dash of delicious Mexican flavor. Try serving it up with some of our Easy Beef Enchiladas or our Skinny Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas for a new take on traditional Mexican cuisine!

Recipe: Copycat Chipotle Cilantro Lime Brown Rice

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

2 cups brown rice, uncooked (not instant)

4 cups water

juice from 1 lime

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

In a medium size pot over medium-high heat, bring 2 cups of brown rice and 4 cups of water to a boil. After boiling, reduce heat to low and cover for about 30 minutes until all of the water has evaporated. Transfer brown rice to a bowl and let cool for 5-7 minutes. In another small bowl, combine lime juice, minced garlic, oil, and sea salt. Mix gently. Add to rice and stir until combined. Lastly, add in fresh chopped cilantro and stir to mix evenly.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup):

Calories: 112

Fat: 3g

Carbohydrates: 22g

Fiber: 3g

Protein: 3g

Sugars: 0g

Sodium: 175mg

WWP+: 3

3.1