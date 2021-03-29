What beats a warm apple cinnamon muffin fresh out of the oven? A skinny one, of course! One of these delicious fall-flavored muffins will only set you back 129 calories and 5 Weight Watchers SmartPoints, and yet it still has that classic sweet and comforting taste.

Pro tips:

When chopping the apple, keep the peel on; it adds texture, color and most importantly, fiber, to the muffins!

These will be very large “pop-over” style muffins, so don’t be alarmed by filling the muffin tins much higher than you are accustomed to.

(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

Recipe: Cinnamon Apple Muffins

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1 muffin

Ingredients

1½ cups all purpose flour

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon clove

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

⅓ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

⅔ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 sweet apple, diced

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon all purpose flour

1 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line 12 muffin tins with paper liners, or spray generously with nonstick cooking spray, and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, vanilla, yogurt and almondmilk. Pour the liquid mix into the dry mix and stir to combine with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula. Fold in the diced apples and spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tins. In a small mixing bowl, add the streusel topping ingredients, and break up the butter with your fingers. Evenly sprinkle the topping over the unbaked muffins. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick or cake tester comes out clean when inserted in the center. Allow to rest in the muffin tins for 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 muffin)

Calories: 129

Calories from fat: 15

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 17mg

Sodium: 153mg

Carbohydrates: 26g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 13g

Protein: 3g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 5

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.