For an extra special Valentine’s Day treat, try whipping up these Chocolate Rice Krispie Lollipops. They’re super easy and we guarantee your valentine will love them. Bring them in for your kid’s Valentine’s Day party — all the other moms will be jealous of your creativity and skill. No need to tell them anyone could make these!

Recipe: Chocolate Rice Krispie Lollipops

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 2-5 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 2 rice krispie lollipops

Ingredients

1½ tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups mini marshmallows

2 tablespoons chocolate milk powder

3 cups Rice Krispie cereal

¼ cup white chocolate chips, melted

1 teaspoon decorative sprinkles

2-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter

20 lollipop sticks, or decorative straws cut in half

Instructions

Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Heat a large nonstick saucepan over low heat. Melt the butter, then add the marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Add the chocolate milk powder and stir until dissolved, then add the cereal and stir to evenly coat in the chocolate marshmallow mixture. Transfer the rice krispies to the greased baking dish with a rubber spatula and press out into an even 1-inch layer. They will not take up the entire 9×13-inch baking dish. Allow to cool to room temperature for about 10 minutes. Use a small heart shaped cookie cutter and cut out 20 treats. Insert a lollipop stick, or decorative straw into the bottom of each heart. (Note: If using a decorative straw, use a toothpick or bamboo skewer to make a larger whole to insert the straw in easily.) Melt the chocolate according to package directions. Dip each heart in white chocolate, and allow the excess to drip off. Sprinkle evenly with the decorative sprinkles. After the chocolate has dried, serve the same day or store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (2 rice krispie lollipops):

Calories: 86

Calories from fat: 24

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 4mg

Sodium: 46mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 10g

Protein: 0g

WWP+: 2

SmartPoints: 4

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.