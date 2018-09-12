Recipe: Chicken Pasta Primavera

This is a dish that really shows off how effective a skinny swap can be. By using a lighter version of cheese and milk alongside whole-wheat pasta, you get a creamy dish with minimal calories that can be made quickly on a busy weeknight.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients

Alfredo Sauce:

Instructions

Season the chicken with ½ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the black pepper.

In a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon of the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook until the chicken is no loner pink in the center but still juicy, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Set aside on a plate to rest.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the pasta to al dente according to package directions. Reserving ½ cup of the pasta water, drain and set aside.

Add the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil to the same skillet used for the chicken, and sauté the broccoli, bell peppers, and mushrooms for 5 to 7 minutes, until the vegetables soften. Season with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Remove the vegetables from the skillet and set aside.

To make the Alfredo sauce: In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Whisk the flour into the butter for about 30 seconds, until smooth and the mixture smells nutty, making a roux. Whisk in the milk and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly.

Reduce the heat to low and stir in the cream cheese and Parmesan. Stir the Alfredo sauce frequently, until it is slightly thickened, 3 to 4 minutes.

Slice the chicken diagonally in thin strips. Return the chicken and vegetables to the skillet and toss to combine.