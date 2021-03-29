(Photo: PopCulture)

This healthy Chicken Parmesan Casserole is so delicious that you’d never know you’re eating healthy. The casserole aspect brings a fun new take to Chicken Parm, while still keeping it simple and quick. The best part about this recipe (besides the fact that it’s only 268 calories per serving) is that you don’t even have to cook the pasta before throwing it in the oven! The low-sodium chicken broth and crushed tomatoes give the chicken and pasta a hearty, filling feel. Throw in some chicken, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, and Italian seasonings and you’ve got yourself an easy, quick, healthy, family-favorite meal!

Recipe: Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1¼ cups

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

1 (13.25-ounce) box whole wheat penne pasta

1 (28-ounce) can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

½ cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup reduced-fat shredded Parmesan cheese

¼ cup panko bread crumbs

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 9×13-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Spread the chicken in an even layer on the bottom of the casserole dish. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper to taste. Next, spread the uncooked pasta over the chicken. Pour the crushed tomatoes and chicken broth over the pasta, and sprinkle the basil and Italian seasoning over the sauce. Cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Uncover and top with the 2 cheeses, and panko bread crumbs. Spray the panko generously with nonstick cooking spray. Bake an additional 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the breadcrumbs are browned.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1¼ cups)

Calories: 268

Calories from fat: 40

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 32mg

Sodium: 217mg

Carbohydrates: 40g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 2g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 9

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.