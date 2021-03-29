(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

Light, creamy, with just the perfect amount of crunch, our Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole is always a hit! Even the pickiest eaters will ask for seconds when you place this delicious casserole on the table. It also reheats well, making it perfect for dinner later this week or for the kids’ lunch boxes. Enjoy the rich flavors, because one serving is less than 350 calories!

Recipe: Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 lb cooked boneless, skinless chicken breast, shredded

13 slices fat-free lean ham slices (about 10 oz)

10 thinly sliced Swiss cheese

4 Tbsp light butter

4 Tbsp whole wheat flour

3¼ cups skim milk

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1½ Tbsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp paprika

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ cup light butter

1½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

1½ tsp garlic powder

1½ tsp fresh parsley, minced

¼ tsp black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Lightly coat a 9″ x 13″ baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Line the bottom of the baking dish with shredded chicken. Next, layer ham slices. Lay the Swiss cheese on top of the ham. For the sauce: Over medium heat, melt the butter in a large sauce pan. Whisk in the flour until smooth. Continue to whisk mixture while slowly adding milk — stir until sauce thickens, about 10 minutes, whisk continuously. Time Saving Tip: To make the thickening process go faster, heat milk in the microwave until it boils (about 2-3 minutes). Then slowly add to sauce pan, whisking as you pour. Add lemon juice, Dijon mustard, paprika and pepper. Bring sauce to a low simmer again, whisk continuously. Once it has reached desired thickness, remove from heat and pour sauce evenly over the casserole. For the topping: In a small sauce pan, melt the butter and stir in Panko breadcrumbs, garlic, parsley and pepper. Sprinkle topping mixture over the top of the casserole. Lightly mist top of casserole with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 35 minutes until topping is golden brown.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: 1 cup

Calories: 323

Calories from fat: 84

Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 70mg

Sodium: 707mg

Carbohydrates: 19g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 0g

Protein: 33g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints: 8

3.1