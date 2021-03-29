Light, creamy, with just the perfect amount of crunch, our Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole is always a hit! Even the pickiest eaters will ask for seconds when you place this delicious casserole on the table. It also reheats well, making it perfect for dinner later this week or for the kids’ lunch boxes. Enjoy the rich flavors, because one serving is less than 350 calories!
Recipe: Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1 lb cooked boneless, skinless chicken breast, shredded
- 13 slices fat-free lean ham slices (about 10 oz)
- 10 thinly sliced Swiss cheese
- 4 Tbsp light butter
- 4 Tbsp whole wheat flour
- 3¼ cups skim milk
- 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1½ Tbsp Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp paprika
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- ¼ cup light butter
- 1½ cup Panko breadcrumbs
- 1½ tsp garlic powder
- 1½ tsp fresh parsley, minced
- ¼ tsp black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Lightly coat a 9″ x 13″ baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- Line the bottom of the baking dish with shredded chicken. Next, layer ham slices. Lay the Swiss cheese on top of the ham.
- For the sauce: Over medium heat, melt the butter in a large sauce pan. Whisk in the flour until smooth. Continue to whisk mixture while slowly adding milk — stir until sauce thickens, about 10 minutes, whisk continuously.
- Time Saving Tip: To make the thickening process go faster, heat milk in the microwave until it boils (about 2-3 minutes). Then slowly add to sauce pan, whisking as you pour.
- Add lemon juice, Dijon mustard, paprika and pepper. Bring sauce to a low simmer again, whisk continuously. Once it has reached desired thickness, remove from heat and pour sauce evenly over the casserole.
- For the topping: In a small sauce pan, melt the butter and stir in Panko breadcrumbs, garlic, parsley and pepper. Sprinkle topping mixture over the top of the casserole. Lightly mist top of casserole with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 35 minutes until topping is golden brown.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: 1 cup
Calories: 323
Calories from fat: 84
Fat: 15g
Saturated Fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 70mg
Sodium: 707mg
Carbohydrates: 19g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 0g
Protein: 33g
WWP+: 9
SmartPoints: 8
