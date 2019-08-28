This low-calorie protein smoothie tastes more like a dessert than a protein-packed, nutrient rich pick-me-up! Eat it after a tough workout to jumpstart the repair of your muscles, or enjoy it as a yummy snack before dinner!
Recipe: Brownie Batter Protein Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 scoop chocolate protein powder
- 1 banana, frozen
- 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
- ½ cup unsweetened almond milk
- ¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- ½ teaspoon instant espresso powder
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla
*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.
Instructions
- Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 254
Calories from fat: 35
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 45mg
Sodium: 280mg
Carbohydrates: 35g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar 17g
Protein: 24g
SmartPoints: 8
