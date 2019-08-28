This low-calorie protein smoothie tastes more like a dessert than a protein-packed, nutrient rich pick-me-up! Eat it after a tough workout to jumpstart the repair of your muscles, or enjoy it as a yummy snack before dinner!

Recipe: Brownie Batter Protein Smoothie

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

1 banana, frozen

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

½ teaspoon instant espresso powder

¼ teaspoon vanilla

*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 smoothie)

Calories: 254

Calories from fat: 35

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 45mg

Sodium: 280mg

Carbohydrates: 35g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar 17g

Protein: 24g

SmartPoints: 8

