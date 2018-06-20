Our Blackened Salmon recipe is a winner—it’s easy to prepare and delicious! The coating on the salmon consists of two ingredients: Fiber One cereal and blackened seasoning. The salmon has a sweet and spicy taste. Bake and it’s ready to serve. Try with a side salad as the side dish!

Recipe: Blackened Salmon

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving Size: 4 ounces

Ingredients

Four, 4-ounce fresh salmon fillets

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning or blackened seasoning

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup Fiber One Honey Clusters cereal

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, this will make for easy clean-up. In a food processor, blend Fiber One Honey Clusters until crushed to a bread crumb like consistency. Add in salt, pepper and Cajun or blackened seasoning to crushed Fiber One® Honey Cluster cereal. Dip salmon into seasoning and press seasoning onto salmon until the salmon is completely covered with seasoning mixture. Place salmon on baking sheet skin side down. Bake for 20-25 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: (4 ounces)

Calories: 144

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 45g

Sodium: 1033mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 22g

SmartPoints: 3