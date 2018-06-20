Our Blackened Salmon recipe is a winner—it’s easy to prepare and delicious! The coating on the salmon consists of two ingredients: Fiber One cereal and blackened seasoning. The salmon has a sweet and spicy taste. Bake and it’s ready to serve. Try with a side salad as the side dish!
Recipe: Blackened Salmon
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving Size: 4 ounces
Ingredients
- Four, 4-ounce fresh salmon fillets
- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning or blackened seasoning
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 cup Fiber One Honey Clusters cereal
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, this will make for easy clean-up.
- In a food processor, blend Fiber One Honey Clusters until crushed to a bread crumb like consistency.
- Add in salt, pepper and Cajun or blackened seasoning to crushed Fiber One® Honey Cluster cereal.
- Dip salmon into seasoning and press seasoning onto salmon until the salmon is completely covered with seasoning mixture.
- Place salmon on baking sheet skin side down.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (4 ounces)
Calories: 144
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 45g
Sodium: 1033mg
Carbohydrates: 12g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 22g
SmartPoints: 3