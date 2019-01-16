Two words for this lightened-up salsa recipe: simple and delicious! I hope you love my recipe for Black Bean and Corn Salsa as much as I do! This recipe can be thrown together in 5 minutes and is the perfect addition to any Mexican dinner, or can easily stand on its own for a fast appetizer. It’s a great salsa to accompany grilled chicken, to top tacos with, use as a pizza or flatbread topping, or to eat on its own with your favorite low-sodium tortilla chips. Try it on top of my Skinny BBQ Chicken Flatbread! The best part about this recipe? Chances are you already have all the ingredients in your pantry.

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fresh lime juice is the best tasting for this recipe, but using lime juice from the bottle will work, too.

Feel free to store leftovers in an airtight container for up to 5 days (counting the day you made it).

The longer this sits, the more the flavors will meld together for a delicious salsa! It’s best to make it a few hours ahead of when you need it so it is the most flavorful.

For another skinny salsa recipe, try our 5-Minute Garden Fresh Salsa recipe.

Recipe: Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium corn, drained and rinsed

½ cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon chili powder

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

Instructions

Combine all of the ingredients together in a medium-sized mixing bowl, and gently stir to mix together. Serve at room temperature, or chilled.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup)

Calories: 101

Calories from fat: 9

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 139mg

Carbohydrates: 24g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on PopCulture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.