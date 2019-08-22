Smoothie bowls are all the rage right now, and why not? They’re a delicious, aesthetically-pleasing way to eat your smoothie rather than drink it! Plus, you won’t have to blend up all the fruit and instead enjoy each one separately. This beautiful recipe calls for lots of fruit, some yogurt, almond milk, chia seeds and coconut for a tasty breakfast you’ll make again and again. One serving contains 12 grams of fiber, 16 grams of protein and only 280 calories!

Pro tip: This recipe makes two servings. If you’re saving the second portion for the next morning, re-blend the smoothie mixture with one cup of ice to thicken it again.

Recipe: Berry Smoothie Bowl with Toasted Coconut

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 2 servings

Serving size: 8-ounces + 1 tablespoon coconut + 3 slices banana + 1 sliced strawberry + 2 tablespoons blueberries + 1 teaspoon Chia seeds

Ingredients

1 cup plain, nonfat yogurt

¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

½ banana, frozen

½ fresh banana, sliced (to top the bowls)

½ cup strawberries, frozen

¼ cup fresh strawberries, sliced (to top the bowls)

½ cup blueberries, frozen

¼ cup fresh blueberries (to top the bowls)

⅓ cup frozen raspberries

2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut

2 teaspoons chia seeds

Instructions

Place the coconut in the center of a microwave safe plate, and microwave in 30 second intervals, turning the coconut over until browned and toasted. Combine the yogurt, almond milk, and frozen fruit in a blender and blend until smooth. The blended mixture will be thicker than a smoothie. Pour 8 ounces into two bowls and top each bowl with the remaining sliced bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and 1 tablespoon of toasted coconut and 1 teaspoon of chia seeds.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (8-ounces + 1 tablespoon coconut + 3 slices banana + 1 sliced strawberry + 2 tablespoons blueberries + 1 teaspoon Chia seeds):

Calories: 280

Calories from fat: 64

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 5mg

Sodium: 89mg

Carbohydrates: 45g

Fiber: 12g

Sugar 23g

Protein: 16g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints: 10

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.