This Apple Walnut Baked Oatmeal recipe from Kath Eats Real Food uses whole, healthy foods to create a warm, wholesome, sweet tooth-satisfying breakfast (or dessert!) anyone would love. Kath used a banana for natural sweetness, pumpkin pie spice (because you’re fooling yourself if you don’t want a little pumpkin spice), sliced green apples and crunchy walnuts that toast in the oven. The oats hold everything together and give your fiber intake a boost, keeping you full all the way until lunchtime. If your mouth isn’t watering yet, it certainly will be once you smell the warm, comforting aroma drifting from your oven!

Recipe: Apple Walnut Baked Oatmeal

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yields: 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 egg, beat

1 mashed banana

1½ cups milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 small apples

¼ cup walnuts

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Instructions: