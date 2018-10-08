Lifestyle

Recipe: Apple Walnut Baked Oatmeal

This Apple Walnut Baked Oatmeal recipe from Kath Eats Real Food uses whole, healthy foods to

Apple Walnut Baked Oatmeal recipe

This Apple Walnut Baked Oatmeal recipe from Kath Eats Real Food uses whole, healthy foods to create a warm, wholesome, sweet tooth-satisfying breakfast (or dessert!) anyone would love. Kath used a banana for natural sweetness, pumpkin pie spice (because you’re fooling yourself if you don’t want a little pumpkin spice), sliced green apples and crunchy walnuts that toast in the oven. The oats hold everything together and give your fiber intake a boost, keeping you full all the way until lunchtime. If your mouth isn’t watering yet, it certainly will be once you smell the warm, comforting aroma drifting from your oven!

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Yields: 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups oats
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 egg, beat
  • 1 mashed banana
  • 1½ cups milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 4 small apples
  • ¼ cup walnuts
  • ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375º F.
  2. Combine the dry ingredients in a bowl.
  3. Mash the banana well in a separate bowl and then add the rest of the wet ingredients.
  4. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix well.
  5. Grease a small baking dish or pie pan with butter.
  6. Pour the oat mixture into the dish.
  7. Top with the sliced apples and walnuts.
  8. Bake for 30 minutes, until the center is set.
  9. Allow to cool for 10 minutes before cutting.
