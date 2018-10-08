This Apple Walnut Baked Oatmeal recipe from Kath Eats Real Food uses whole, healthy foods to create a warm, wholesome, sweet tooth-satisfying breakfast (or dessert!) anyone would love. Kath used a banana for natural sweetness, pumpkin pie spice (because you’re fooling yourself if you don’t want a little pumpkin spice), sliced green apples and crunchy walnuts that toast in the oven. The oats hold everything together and give your fiber intake a boost, keeping you full all the way until lunchtime. If your mouth isn’t watering yet, it certainly will be once you smell the warm, comforting aroma drifting from your oven!
Recipe: Apple Walnut Baked Oatmeal
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Yields: 4-6 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 cups oats
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 egg, beat
- 1 mashed banana
- 1½ cups milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 4 small apples
- ¼ cup walnuts
- ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375º F.
- Combine the dry ingredients in a bowl.
- Mash the banana well in a separate bowl and then add the rest of the wet ingredients.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix well.
- Grease a small baking dish or pie pan with butter.
- Pour the oat mixture into the dish.
- Top with the sliced apples and walnuts.
- Bake for 30 minutes, until the center is set.
- Allow to cool for 10 minutes before cutting.