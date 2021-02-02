Is your tomato plant overflowing with tomatoes this summer? This super simple, easy recipe is the perfect excuse to use them all. And at 11 calories and ZERO Weight Watchers SmartPoints per serving, you better believe you’ll be having seconds!

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

We recommend serving with organic blue tortilla chips.

You can easily adjust this recipe to your own heat standards: Simply remove the jalapeño seeds and ribs for a less spicy salsa — or add more if you’re a daredevil!

Recipe: 5-Minute Garden Fresh Salsa

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: ¼ cup

Ingredients

2 garlic cloves

½ small onion, cut in quarters

½ jalapeño pepper, remove seeds and ribs to adjust the heat to your desired spiciness

4 Roma tomatoes

2 Tbsp cilantro

1 tsp salt

Juice of 1 lime

Instructions

In a food processor, pulse the garlic, onion, and jalapeño pepper together until they are a very small dice. Cut the stem end off of the tomatoes, and quarter them (leaving the core and seeds) and add the tomatoes, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and salt to the food processor. Pulse to desired consistency. Taste, and adjust lime juice and salt if necessary.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving:

Calories: 11

Calories from fat: 1

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 235mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 1g

Protein: 0g

WWP+: 0

SmartPoints: 0

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.