Recipe: Fruitty Overnight Oats

This make-ahead breakfast will start your day off strong! Oats, Greek yogurt, honey, almond milk, raspberries and almonds come together for a perfectly balanced and nutritious first meal. Just make sure to let it refrigerate overnight so you can wake up to a sweet treat in the morning!
Looking for more healthy living ideas, workouts and recipes? Check us out on Pinterest!
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: Overnight Oats
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 8-10 hour overnight chill time
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: Full recipe
Ingredients
½ cup whole grain plain quick oats
½ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
½ cup unsweetened almond milk
1 teaspoon honey
5 raspberries
8 natural almonds
Instructions
Combine ingredients in small reusable bowl with lid.
Stir ingredients until mixed thoroughly.
Refrigerate overnight.
Heat overnight oats in microwave and top with raspberries and almonds.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (Full recipe):
Calories: 330
Calories from fat: 77
Fat: 9g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 5mg
Sodium: 133mg
Carbohydrates: 41g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar: 15g
Protein: 19g
WWP+: 9
SmartPoints: 10
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.