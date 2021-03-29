Recipe: Fruitty Overnight Oats



(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

This make-ahead breakfast will start your day off strong! Oats, Greek yogurt, honey, almond milk, raspberries and almonds come together for a perfectly balanced and nutritious first meal. Just make sure to let it refrigerate overnight so you can wake up to a sweet treat in the morning!

Recipe: Overnight Oats

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 hour overnight chill time

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: Full recipe

Ingredients

½ cup whole grain plain quick oats

½ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 teaspoon honey

5 raspberries

8 natural almonds

Instructions

Combine ingredients in small reusable bowl with lid. Stir ingredients until mixed thoroughly. Refrigerate overnight. Heat overnight oats in microwave and top with raspberries and almonds.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (Full recipe):

Calories: 330

Calories from fat: 77

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 5mg

Sodium: 133mg

Carbohydrates: 41g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar: 15g

Protein: 19g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints: 10

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.