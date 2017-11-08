Priscilla Presley Speaks Out On Lisa Marie’s Messy Custody Battle

Priscilla Presley has confirmed that she is caring for her grandchildren, Finley and Harper Lockwood, as her daughter Lisa Marie faces a contentious divorce battle with their father, Michael Lockwood.

It was reported Saturday that Lockwood has been accused of child abuse. Soon after, news broke that the couple's eight-year-old twin girls had been taken into protective custody.

Late Sunday, their 71-year-old grandmother took to Facebook to clarify that the children are staying with her.

This story first appeared at Womanista.