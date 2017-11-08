Priscilla Presley Speaks Out On Lisa Marie’s Messy Custody Battle
Priscilla Presley has confirmed that she is caring for her grandchildren, Finley and Harper Lockwood, as her daughter Lisa Marie faces a contentious divorce battle with their father, Michael Lockwood.
It was reported Saturday that Lockwood has been accused of child abuse. Soon after, news broke that the couple's eight-year-old twin girls had been taken into protective custody.
Late Sunday, their 71-year-old grandmother took to Facebook to clarify that the children are staying with her.
Presley posted a photo of the twins enjoying a swim and explained the situation.
"There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating," she wrote on Facebook. "Let me put this to rest... the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.
She shared a sweet photo of the sisters along with a note of gratitude for her fans.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for "all" your positive support," she wrote.
The drama began to unfold as part of the divorce proceedings between Lisa Marie and her estranged husband.
In court documents, the 49-year-old singer alleged that she had found disturbing photos of children on Lockwood's computer. He is currently being investigated for child abuse.
In addition to the twins she shares with Lockwood, Presley is also mother to two children with ex-husband Danny Keough.
It is great to see that the children are safe and enjoying time with their grandmother!