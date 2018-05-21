Playlist: Old School 80’s Step Aerobics

Step aerobics is a great way to get your heart pumping, but if you don’t have the right tunes, then you may as well not bother! Grab your sweat band and pull on your leg warmers, it’s time to get physical!

Physical – Olivia Newton John

Push It – Salt n’ Pepa

Don’t You Want Me – The Human League

Wake Me Up Before You Go Go – Wham!

Let’s Here it For the Boy – Deniece Williams

I Wanna Dance With Somebody – Whitney Huston

Sweet Dreams – Eurythmics

Holding Out For A Hero – Bonnie Tyler

You Make My Dreams Come True – Daryl Hall and John Oates

Jump – Van Halen

We Built This City – Starship

Uptown Girl – Billy Joel

It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls

I’m So Excited – The Pointer Sisters

You Spin Me Round – Dead or Alive

Featured image credit via Hip and Healthy.