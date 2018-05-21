Playlist: Old School 80’s Step Aerobics

Step aerobics is a great way to get your heart pumping, but if you don’t have the right tunes, then you may as well not bother! Grab your sweat band and pull on your leg warmers, it’s time to get physical!
Physical – Olivia Newton John
Push It – Salt n’ Pepa
Don’t You Want Me – The Human League
Wake Me Up Before You Go Go – Wham!
Let’s Here it For the Boy – Deniece Williams
I Wanna Dance With Somebody – Whitney Huston
Sweet Dreams – Eurythmics
Holding Out For A Hero – Bonnie Tyler
You Make My Dreams Come True – Daryl Hall and John Oates
Jump – Van Halen
We Built This City – Starship
Uptown Girl – Billy Joel
It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls
I’m So Excited – The Pointer Sisters
You Spin Me Round – Dead or Alive
Featured image credit via Hip and Healthy.